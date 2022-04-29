ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in California

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWpDc_0fO3ulul00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in California

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in California with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Recipes from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wk80y_0fO3ulul00
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#50. Sonoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k29wD_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#49. Ventura County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0keH_0fO3ulul00
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Contra Costa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 27,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGycP_0fO3ulul00
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#47. San Benito County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0fO3ulul00
Basar // Wikicommons

#46. San Luis Obispo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bvsap_0fO3ulul00
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mono County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk4zB_0fO3ulul00
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. El Dorado County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0fO3ulul00
Pixabay

#43. Santa Barbara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0fO3ulul00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#42. San Diego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 84,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWEp7_0fO3ulul00
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Inyo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0fO3ulul00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#40. Santa Cruz County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pk5j_0fO3ulul00
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Yolo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBKvz_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#38. Solano County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1Ddr_0fO3ulul00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Nevada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0fO3ulul00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#36. Riverside County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 83,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

You may also like: States sending the most people to California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0fO3ulul00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#35. Los Angeles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 321,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0fO3ulul00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#34. Monterey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EdeG_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#33. San Bernardino County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 85,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI8Fa_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#32. Sacramento County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 57,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e602W_0fO3ulul00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Amador County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEmdJ_0fO3ulul00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tuolumne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0fO3ulul00
Public Domain

#29. Stanislaus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 24,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0fO3ulul00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#28. San Joaquin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 34,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cm4xq_0fO3ulul00
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Plumas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7mWI_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#26. Sierra County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztuWr_0fO3ulul00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yuba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IJ0_0fO3ulul00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHRYB_0fO3ulul00
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Glenn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDtyv_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#22. Calaveras County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9a0A_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#21. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to California

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lassen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBC3I_0fO3ulul00
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mendocino County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPFQD_0fO3ulul00
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Alpine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0fO3ulul00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#17. Sutter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0fO3ulul00
Public Domain

#16. Madera County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0fO3ulul00
Armona // Wikicommons

#15. Kings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0fO3ulul00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#14. Shasta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0fO3ulul00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#13. Kern County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 53,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLumj_0fO3ulul00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMwlR_0fO3ulul00
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Merced County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSYe8_0fO3ulul00
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Colusa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0fO3ulul00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#9. Fresno County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 61,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0uCA_0fO3ulul00
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mariposa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnA45_0fO3ulul00
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Modoc County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mWMa_0fO3ulul00
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Siskiyou County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwkJs_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#5. Del Norte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2bHE_0fO3ulul00
Canva

#4. Tulare County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 32,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJuj3_0fO3ulul00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tehama County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlNey_0fO3ulul00
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Trinity County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

You may also like: Best places to retire in California

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Yolo, CA
Local
California Government
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands of Americans can get up to $600 a year under little-known food program – are you eligible?

HUNDREDS of thousands of seniors qualify for monthly shipments of nutritious food through a little-known government program. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to supplement the diets of elder Americans below a certain income threshold. The program is administered by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and benefits 760,634...
ADVOCACY
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Benito#Abbe#California Food#Feeding America#Fpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
People

Unknown 'Highly Contagious' Disease Kills 85 Wild Horses at Federal Facility in Colorado

An "unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease" has killed at least 85 wild horses at a federal corral in Colorado, officials announced Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the outbreak at the Cañon City facility first began on April 23. The facility is home to 2,550 horses. The facility animals impacted by the mysterious disease so far are the horses gathered from the West Douglas, Colorado area in fall 2021, according to a BLM news release.
COLORADO STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Highest number of U.S. gun homicides ever recorded in 2020

A new report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions analyzes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention firearm fatality data for 2020—a year that saw the highest number of gun-related deaths ever recorded by the CDC and a sharp increase in gun homicides. Among other things, the report concludes that states with the most robust gun laws have lower gun-related death rates. The Center for Gun Violence Solutions is based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy