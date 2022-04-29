ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mGGe_0fO3uhNr00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Georgia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wyd6q_0fO3uhNr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVwFH_0fO3uhNr00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hDA5_0fO3uhNr00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wheeler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FyEb_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wilcox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qBeU_0fO3uhNr00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brooks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiHKW_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#44. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tevKJ_0fO3uhNr00
SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Meriwether County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAHcL_0fO3uhNr00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Emanuel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nUBW_0fO3uhNr00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK5mj_0fO3uhNr00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Talbot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYQvd_0fO3uhNr00
S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wilkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22to35_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#38. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiW8y_0fO3uhNr00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZvP3_0fO3uhNr00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTI7K_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Laurens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKSip_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#34. Mitchell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu9qw_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#33. Bibb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9Okq_0fO3uhNr00
Tina126 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Candler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnzzD_0fO3uhNr00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXyzV_0fO3uhNr00
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oip3z_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#29. Screven County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z69RI_0fO3uhNr00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0fO3uhNr00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#27. Richmond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZePK_0fO3uhNr00
Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxQiZ_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#25. Wilkes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RDlR_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#24. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQDs2_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Seminole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIeDv_0fO3uhNr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. McDuffie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5Sh0_0fO3uhNr00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jenkins County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Enorx_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#20. Taliaferro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxbM0_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dooly County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0fO3uhNr00
Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0do7_0fO3uhNr00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aq9zh_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clinch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf0u4_0fO3uhNr00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0fO3uhNr00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dougherty County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWKpP_0fO3uhNr00
Canva

#13. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbNKi_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ben Hill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYrgK_0fO3uhNr00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDSBx_0fO3uhNr00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Quitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmNtu_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crisp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIe9x_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Turner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ew0Ii_0fO3uhNr00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Terrell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUN32_0fO3uhNr00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Early County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2rbu_0fO3uhNr00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Treutlen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6YAz_0fO3uhNr00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Stewart County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVzzH_0fO3uhNr00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Telfair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFtzE_0fO3uhNr00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%

