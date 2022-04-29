Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Georgia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wheeler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wilcox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brooks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 750

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

Canva

#44. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Meriwether County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Emanuel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 910

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Talbot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wilkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

Canva

#38. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Laurens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

Canva

#34. Mitchell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Canva

#33. Bibb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,920

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

Tina126 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Candler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

Canva

#29. Screven County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 730

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#27. Richmond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 620

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

Canva

#25. Wilkes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

Canva

#24. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Seminole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. McDuffie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jenkins County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Canva

#20. Taliaferro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 60

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dooly County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 310

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clinch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.4%

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dougherty County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

Canva

#13. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ben Hill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Quitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crisp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Turner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 550

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Terrell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 600

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Early County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 770

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Treutlen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Stewart County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 240

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Telfair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%

