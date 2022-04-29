ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arkansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLZtG_0fO3ugV800
Canva

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arkansas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Arkansas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xt9L_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLrL9_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Prairie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2bOE_0fO3ugV800
StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Arkansas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgAre_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Drew County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkI3c_0fO3ugV800
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjfY8_0fO3ugV800
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX5Co_0fO3ugV800
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwLD2_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#43. Hot Spring County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5juQ_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#42. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXlKf_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IowJ_0fO3ugV800
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Howard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LC78_0fO3ugV800
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Little River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#38. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBNa1_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dallas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puk4H_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#36. Cleveland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0fO3ugV800
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Q7z_0fO3ugV800
Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcF28_0fO3ugV800
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Fy8k_0fO3ugV800
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Searcy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzyPu_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0xjT_0fO3ugV800
Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Conway County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0fO3ugV800
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#28. Garland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Canva

#27. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Memdq_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbFRn_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXiZI_0fO3ugV800
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hempstead County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epZzt_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bradley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0fO3ugV800
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. Miller County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152pn7_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEKeF_0fO3ugV800
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Poinsett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZN8Ex_0fO3ugV800
Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TveYx_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#17. Crittenden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpVKi_0fO3ugV800
Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Izard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM42z_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#15. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNCLq_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tbLW_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nevada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFQwy_0fO3ugV800
Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Francis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YizDY_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#11. Mississippi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeaYb_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#10. Ouachita County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzRqC_0fO3ugV800
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#9. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sp0dK_0fO3ugV800
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sharp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s1p6_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#7. Lafayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nL8Hu_0fO3ugV800
Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woxhf_0fO3ugV800
Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Woodruff County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ojDA_0fO3ugV800
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Desha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcTB9_0fO3ugV800
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 35.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcEVF_0fO3ugV800
Canva

#2. Chicot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

Canva

#1. Phillips County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.7%

