Canva

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arkansas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Arkansas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Prairie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Arkansas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 920

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Drew County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 920

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 940

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

Canva

#43. Hot Spring County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

Canva

#42. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Howard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Little River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Canva

#38. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dallas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 370

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Canva

#36. Cleveland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 230

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Searcy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Conway County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#28. Garland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

Canva

#27. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hempstead County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bradley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. Miller County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 840

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Poinsett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

Canva

#17. Crittenden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Izard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 660

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

Canva

#15. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nevada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Francis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

Canva

#11. Mississippi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

Canva

#10. Ouachita County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#9. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,420

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sharp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%

Canva

#7. Lafayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Woodruff County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Desha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 35.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

Canva

#2. Chicot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

Canva

#1. Phillips County

- Child food insecurity rate: 38.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.7%

