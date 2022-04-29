Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Florida

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Florida with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Where people in Florida are moving to most

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wakulla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Manatee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Alachua County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 7,890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Canva

#47. Pinellas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 26,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Baker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pasco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 17,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#44. Brevard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 18,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#43. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 22,260

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Canva

#42. Leon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 9,540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Canva

#41. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,750

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Florida

Canva

#40. Indian River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Lucie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 11,190

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Flagler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Walton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Volusia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 17,820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Florida

Canva

#35. Duval County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40,650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Canva

#34. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 29,540

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hernando County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 6,680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Florida

Canva

#30. Escambia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 13,200

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Gulf County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

Canva

#28. Charlotte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 8,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Glades County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 440

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hendry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

Canva

#23. Suwannee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Liberty County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 290

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hardee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Canva

#19. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 14,580

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gilchrist County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Okeechobee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. DeSoto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Levy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Citrus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Florida

Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Highlands County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Holmes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 930

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dixie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 750

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bradford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Florida

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Putnam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,020

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 500

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Gadsden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

You may also like: Recipes from Florida