Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

Boroughs with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alaska

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of boroughs in Alaska with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Boroughs are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Aleutians West Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 90

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#28. Juneau City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 880

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

Pixabay

#27. Sitka City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#26. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

Canva

#25. Kodiak Island Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 510

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#24. Anchorage Municipality

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 10,590

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 320

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Aleutians East Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#21. Yakutat City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 20

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#20. Bristol Bay Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,700

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#18. Denali Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 40

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wrangell City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Canva

#16. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Skagway Municipality

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#14. North Slope Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 460

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#13. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Petersburg Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

Canva

#11. Haines Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 130

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 380

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 70

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

Canva

#8. Dillingham Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

Canva

#7. Nome Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 860

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 80

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Canva

#5. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 410

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#4. Bethel Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,940

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%

Canva

#3. Northwest Arctic Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 830

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.2%

Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 480

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0%

Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kusilvak Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 40.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 28.6%