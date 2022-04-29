ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama

Canva

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Alabama with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyPkL_0fO3uYOC00
Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Colbert County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8zhq_0fO3uYOC00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Coffee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNDR_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#48. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0fO3uYOC00
M Floyd // Flickr

#47. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMXSc_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Crenshaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0fO3uYOC00
JNix // Shutterstock

#45. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0fO3uYOC00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#43. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0fO3uYOC00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cayIA_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M628_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cleburne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfqkv_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#39. Bibb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0fO3uYOC00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Houston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0fO3uYOC00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5GGU_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Chambers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2GPc_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Coosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0fO3uYOC00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Etowah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0fO3uYOC00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#33. Mobile County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 21,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

Canva

#32. Winston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACogy_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#31. Walker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvEwr_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Ymc_0fO3uYOC00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFT7i_0fO3uYOC00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Covington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Talladega County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#26. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8rE_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Russell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0fO3uYOC00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0fO3uYOC00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#23. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crXQn_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#22. Escambia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrDAN_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Tallapoosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vxi7_0fO3uYOC00
Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lamar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWjC1_0fO3uYOC00
Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Geneva County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FGPJ_0fO3uYOC00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og8Ar_0fO3uYOC00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Butler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag31d_0fO3uYOC00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Conecuh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epsig_0fO3uYOC00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkisV_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#14. Marengo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0fO3uYOC00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozEwP_0fO3uYOC00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWQBt_0fO3uYOC00
Public Domain

#11. Pickens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0fO3uYOC00
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#10. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aaMi_0fO3uYOC00
RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpaZc_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#8. Bullock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg0AF_0fO3uYOC00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Barbour County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpf6Q_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#6. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw7t7_0fO3uYOC00
DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJhrW_0fO3uYOC00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lowndes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#3. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7YKy_0fO3uYOC00
Canva

#2. Wilcox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

Canva

#1. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 37.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.2%

