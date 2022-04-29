Canva

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Alabama with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Colbert County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

#49. Coffee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,450

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

#48. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

#47. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 30,170

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#46. Crenshaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

#45. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

#44. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,270

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

#43. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

#42. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

#41. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

#40. Cleburne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%

#39. Bibb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

#38. Houston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,360

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

#37. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

#36. Chambers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,570

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

#35. Coosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 400

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

#34. Etowah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,960

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

#33. Mobile County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 21,890

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%

#32. Winston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

#31. Walker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,220

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

#30. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

#29. Dale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,640

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

#28. Covington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%

#27. Talladega County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 4,040

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

#26. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 820

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

#25. Russell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,350

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

#24. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

#23. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%

--- Number of food insecure children: 12,810

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

#22. Escambia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

#21. Tallapoosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

#20. Lamar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 740

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

#19. Geneva County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,430

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

#18. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

#17. Butler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

#16. Conecuh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%

--- Number of food insecure children: 680

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

#15. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

#14. Marengo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

#13. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

#12. Hale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 980

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

#11. Pickens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

#10. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 970

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

#9. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 780

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%

#8. Bullock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%

--- Number of food insecure children: 670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

#7. Barbour County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%

#6. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 800

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

#5. Dallas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.3%

--- Number of food insecure children: 3,140

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

#4. Lowndes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.4%

--- Number of food insecure children: 760

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

#3. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.5%

--- Number of food insecure children: 670

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

#2. Wilcox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.1%

--- Number of food insecure children: 880

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

#1. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 37.8%

--- Number of food insecure children: 710

- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%

- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.2%

