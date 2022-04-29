ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

McKay's Stephanie Urenda wins Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCuOZ_0fO3uWck00

McKay track and field athlete Stephanie Urenda is the Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week, having won over a poll of readers.

As of Monday, she had placed first in all of her races at 200 and 400 meters this season, and one of her two races at 100 meters. She also helped the Royal Scots’ 4x400 relay team get the Mountain Valley Conference’s second-best time at 4:17.06.

Here is another look at the other nominees.

Callie Stubbs, Sprague softball: She hit .833, with four home runs, a double and seven RBIs in a doubleheader sweep over Mountain View (15-0 and 19-0).

Chris Bedard, South Salem boys tennis: He was 6-0 this season as of April 18 as the Saxons’ No. 1 singles player.

Alison Calvin-Stupfel, West Salem track and field: She has the best high jump mark (5-3) in the Mountain Valley Conference this season, as well as the second-best marks in the long jump (16-7.25) and triple jump (34-1.75).

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: McKay's Stephanie Urenda wins Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

Comments / 1

Related
Scorebook Live

With state meet just around the corner, Valley Catholic's Henry Tierney gets 'confidence booster' with dominant 1,500 performance at Jesuit Twilight Relays

By René Ferrán  Henry Tierney had quietly put together a solid senior season before coming to Cronin Field on Friday for the 20th annual Jesuit Twilight Relays. The Valley Catholic distance ace opened the spring by breaking the school record in the 800 meters while winning the Laker Classic ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KULR8

Rocky women's basketball team adds transfer Morgan Baird from Portland State

BILLINGS — Morgan Baird, who played the past two seasons at Division I Portland State, has signed to join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College. Baird is a 5-foot-11 forward. She averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes while appearing in 27 games in the Big Sky Conference last season with the Vikings. As a freshman in 2020-21, Baird averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds, and averaged 15.6 minutes while making five starts in 23 appearances.
BILLINGS, MT
kmvt

Canyon Ridge twins sign with Linfield University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a successful career at Canyon Ridge High School, the Roberts twins are moving onto the Beaver State. Jordan and Logan Roberts signed with the Linfield University women’s basketball and track and field teams. Jordan averaged 14.3 points, 1.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Salem, OR
Scorebook Live

Jesuit once again kind to Samuel Jennings: Pendleton's standout javelin thrower wins Twilight Relays title by more than 20 feet, moves to No. 2 on national list

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom   Nine months ago, Samuel Jennings traveled the 215 miles from Pendleton to Jesuit High School in Southwest Portland to compete in the USA Track & Field state championships. He left not only a state champion, but as the No. 3 javelin thrower in ...
TAMPA, FL
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

2K+
Followers
891
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy