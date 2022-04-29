We've been asked to consider a "No Mow May" proclamation to encourage support for insects by not mowing lawns for one month. Do you have an opinion specifically about the natural resource value of this messaging and action?

I've heard about the no-mow May campaign and agree that there will be unintended consequences:

The grass will grow a foot or more during May.

Regular mowers won't be equipped to cut the longer grasses after a month.

You could use a weed whacker to cut down longer grasses, but this will take more time and you'd have a lot of extra grass to remove or chop up with a mower.

It will ultimately be more expensive to deal with the results than to mow regularly in May.

In May, there are many other plants in bloom and the flowers in the lawn will not provide much additional food resources. Clover will flower anyway with mowing. Dandelion will too.

Overall, I can't recommend the no-mow May approach.

If you want to help pollinators, plant native shrubs like Oregon grape and ground covers like kinnikinnick. Plant flowers like cosmos and rosemary.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Is 'No Mow May' a good idea?