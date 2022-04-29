Jadon Sancho ruled out for Manchester United due to tonsillitis

Jadon Sancho will be absent for Manchester United against Brentford and could miss the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old is struggling with tonsillitis and Ralf Rangnick says he may have to have his tonsils removed, with the interim manager ruling him out of Monday’s game.

Fred could return, Harry Maguire will be assessed and Edinson Cavani is due to return to training on Friday. Jesse Lingard missed the Chelsea match for personal reasons and Aaron Wan-Bissaka was absent with an unspecified issue. Paul Pogba are Luke Shaw are sidelined, while Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hopes to have Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer back for the trip to Old Trafford.

Midfielder Norgaard and defender Ajer missed last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham with a calf problem and a head injury respectively but are expected to be fit for Monday.

However, defender Ethan Pinnock and forward Sergi Canos (both hamstring) are still out, as are defender Mathias Jorgensen (groin), midfielder Frank Onyeka (ankle ligaments) and striker Saman Ghoddos (ankle).

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Fernandez, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Lingard, Shoretire, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez.

