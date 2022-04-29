ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown man charged after shots fired, police chase in North Whitehall

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A shooting incident in Lehigh County led to a car chase and foot pursuit, and ended with an Allentown man behind bars. Christopher Melton, 20, is accused of firing shots outside a home in the 5400...

