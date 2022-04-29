ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Muscle injury rules Fankaty Dabo out of Coventry’s meeting with Huddersfield

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fxud7_0fO3sk6S00

Fankaty Dabo is sidelined for Coventry as they prepare to host Huddersfield.

The defender is out for the rest of the season with a muscle injury.

Jake Clarke-Salter, Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles could all push for minutes after they made their returns with a start on the bench against West Brom.

Striker Matty Godden is also expected to miss out with a calf problem.

Sorba Thomas will miss the Coventry clash, Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan confirmed.

The midfielder is sidelined with a knee problem, but Corberan is hopeful he can be involved in the play-offs.

Danel Sinani is also set to miss out against the Sky Blues after coming off at half-time against Barnsley.

The winger is being assessed by medical staff but could also be ready for the play-offs.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Huddersfield fully focused on play-offs after Coventry win – Carlos Corberan

Head coach Carlos Corberan admits Huddersfield are now fully focused on the play-offs following their 2-1 Championship win at Coventry. Harry Toffolo curled the ball home on the stroke of half-time to put the Terriers ahead, while substitute Tino Anjorin doubled the advantage from the penalty spot with his first Huddersfield goal after Lewis O’Brien was fouled by Ben Wilson.
SOCCER
newschain

Karlan Grant nets winner as West Brom beat Reading

West Brom’s disappointing Championship campaign at least moved towards its close on a positive note with a 1-0 victory at lowly Reading. In a drab first half of few chances, Albion went closest when centre-back Semi Ajayi nodded against a post from close range. The fare was not much...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danel Sinani
Person
Jordan Shipley
Person
Fankaty Dabo
Person
Dabo
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coventry#Huddersfield
newschain

Emergency services software deal under scrutiny by competition watchdog

A major supplier of software to emergency services must provide undertakings that ambulance trusts, police forces and fire and rescue services will not be ripped off following a recent merger, the competition watchdog has said. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is worried the takeover of Capita’s SSS...
SOFTWARE
newschain

No new injuries for Newcastle ahead of meeting with title hopefuls Liverpool

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool. England full-back Kieran Trippier is back in training after recovering from a fractured metatarsal, but the game will come too soon for him, while striker Callum Wilson is not as far advanced as he works his way back from Achilles and calf injuries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Russia seeking to ’empty’ Donbas of people – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live in the region. “The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defence of our land, the defence of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
EUROPE
newschain

38% of people moving home or considering doing so, figures show

Housing market conditions are surprisingly buoyant, with 38% of people actively moving or considering doing so, according to an index. The pace of annual house price growth slowed slightly to 12.1% in April, slightly down from 14.3% in March, Nationwide Building Society said. Property values increased by 0.3% month-on-month. Across...
BUSINESS
newschain

Hearts duo Kingsley and Halliday to return from injury for visit of Ross County

Hearts will have Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday back from injury for their cinch Premiership match at home to Ross County. Aaron McEneff is a doubt after being forced off at Dundee United last weekend with a tight calf while Cammy Devlin is unlikely to feature despite being back on the bench for the last two matches as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue.
SOCCER
newschain

Dwyer facing lengthy absence with knee surgery scheduled

Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer looks set to be out for the rest of the season as he prepares for knee surgery. The 46-year-old, who partnered Sir Percy to Epsom Classic glory in 2006, suffered a torn ACL last month in a fall on the gallops and will undergo an operation in the next couple of weeks, according to trainer William Muir.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy