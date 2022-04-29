ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, IA

Study shows many Iowans not making enough to support their families

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

An 82-year-old Boston grandmother is training to get her second black belt in martial arts.

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman facing dependent abuse charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman is facing dependent adult abuse charges after depriving the person she was in care for of food, as well as frequently using their identification information and physically injuring them. Police say 43-year-old Kimberly Sue Jibben intentionally committed abuse between January 1st,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Friendly Reminder If You’re Feeding Birds in Iowa; Please Stop

Spring is here. Tulips and daffodils have sprouted and birds have begun nesting. If you're a bird lover, it's only natural for you to want to feed them. As much as I hate to say this, we need to stop. At least stop feeding the birds until the end of May. That's what the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is telling us.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'We are so thin and run ragged': Iowa restaurant struggles to keep up with demand

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) — Jason Jasnous started his ownership of the Classic Deli in Brooklyn shortly before the pandemic. As with many business owners, it was a major setback no one could have predicted. But now that public places everywhere are seeing safety-related restrictions lessen, the challenges for the Jasnous’ are still just as strong.
BROOKLYN, IA
104.5 KDAT

Are People In Iowa At Risk For Bird Flu?

Over 35.5 million birds have died from highly pathogenic avian influenza and now the CDC is saying one person has contracted the disease as well. In Colorado, a man that has been in direct contact with poultry and depopulation when it comes to bird flu has contracted the H5 strain of it.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Culvers Greenhouse shares Mother's Day gift ideas

An 82-year-old Boston grandmother is training to get her second black belt in martial arts. KHAK joins KCRG to talk about a unique new restaurant in NewBo. Brain and Courtlin from KHAK joins us to talk about a new restaurant in NewBo called the Bohemian.
BOSTON, MA
KCRG.com

Pit bull ban under review in Ottumwa

KHAK joins KCRG to talk about a unique new restaurant in NewBo. Brain and Courtlin from KHAK joins us to talk about a new restaurant in NewBo called the Bohemian. Study shows many Iowans not making enough to support their families. A new study shows many
OTTUMWA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Still Has Six Unclaimed Lottery Prizes

We can all use some extra cash, there is no denying that. Lately, I have been talking a lot about how inflation has been impacting a lot of our family budgets so having some unexpected extra cash wouldn’t hurt. The largest prize that is still waiting to be claimed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids bookstore celebrated Independent Bookstore Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is Independent Bookstore Day, and several bookstores across Eastern Iowa are hosting events to celebrate. Next Page Books in downtown Cedar Rapids has some special activities to mark the day including food, drinks, and deals. Hundreds of bookstores across the country use the day to celebrate their place in the community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Go bungee jumping at VEISHEA in 1992

AMES, Iowa — In April of 1992, a massive crane was brought to Ames for Iowans to get a big thrill. Students lined up for a bungee jump to take the stress away from classes. Even KCCI’s Dana Cardin took his turn jumping out of the basket.
AMES, IA

