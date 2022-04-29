ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, MA

Chamberland retires after decades of service

The Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTERLING — Close to 100 people gathered at The 228 last Friday to honor Police Chief Gary Chamberland, who is officially retiring after his last shift on April 29, following more than four decades in law enforcement. “It was an awesome evening,” he said of the gathering. “I...

WCVB

Victim dead after daytime shooting near two Boston schools

BOSTON — A person was killed in a shooting just before noon Wednesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened on Wabeno Street, off Wyoming Street in Boston. According to Boston police, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area. When...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Eric Waite, domestic violence suspect from Maine, found living on sailboat off coast of Massachusetts, state police say

A domestic violence suspect from Maine was found living on a sailboat that was “given to him” off the coast of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Eric Waite, 52, was charged with domestic violence and terrorizing in Maine. He was near the mouth of the Acushnet River, between Fairhaven and New Bedford, when police arrested him Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
CBS Boston

Boston Police Investigate Whether Customers’ Drinks Were Drugged At Bars

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston licensing officials have been looking into a rash of recent incidents this winter when women said drugs had been slipped into their drinks. “It’s scary because people don’t know what they’re doing most of the time,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous, and said he was the victim of a “roofies” incident several years ago. “Woke up the next morning in my bed wondering what happened, and luckily I was in my bed.” Boston Police and the Boston Licensing Board are investigating what happened February 11th at the Hong Kong near Faneuil Hall, when a customer...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Search For Woman Who Flipped Coolatta Machine At Dorchester Dunkin’

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for a woman they said overturned a Coolatta machine at a Dorchester Dunkin’ Donuts when the drink she wanted wasn’t on the menu. Police are looking for a woman they said drove off in an SUV from a Dorchester Dunkin’ Donuts after flipping a Coolatta machine. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department) Police said the woman went through the drive-thru window and asked for a multicolored Coolatta. When the woman working the drive-thru said that wasn’t on the menu, the customer allegedly began yelling and swearing through the drive-thru window before she drove to the front the restaurant, entered and began yelling at the staff. Police said she then reached over the front counter and pushed the Coolatta machine to the floor, nearly hitting the drive-thru worker. The woman then left the store in a gray SUV, police said. Anyone with information about the customer is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Second Somerville police officer sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in federal court

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Another Massachusetts police officer is now suing gunmaker Sig Sauer, claiming her department-issued handgun fired on its own, hitting her in the leg. Incidents like this have been happening all over the country, with dozens of reports of these guns firing without the trigger being pulled, but they've become particularly common locally in police departments in Somerville and Cambridge.
SOMERVILLE, MA
News 12

Police ID man killed in shooting at Garcia Mini Market in Bridgeport

Police have identified a man killed in a shooting at Garcia Mini Market in Bridgeport. Michael John Bernardo III, 35, was shot and killed at Garcia Mini Market on Newfield Avenue on Thursday. Police say Bernardo had ties to the local area as well as in Port Saint Lucie, Florida....
CBS Boston

Boston To Step Up Youth Services To Address Attacks By Group Of Kids

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vows to step up youth services to get to the root of what’s prompting a group of kids to violently attack people in different neighborhoods around Boston recently. “These are children who need support and services and they’re connected to adults who also need to have some accountability,” Wu said Friday. The latest incident was at attack on the Boston Common Wednesday at around 6:30 pm right outside the Earl of Sandwich shop. Police say the suspects were five kids between 11 and 14-years-old. “Definitely get them prosecuted,” said General Manager of the Earl...
BOSTON, MA

