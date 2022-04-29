ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Biden grants clemency to Beaumont man serving 199-month sentence

By Chandler France
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago
Originally sentenced to 199 months of imprisonment in November 2011, David Charles Jenkins had his sentence commuted to end in April 2023.  (Daniel Truta / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)

David Charles Jenkins, from Beaumont, is having his sentence commuted by President Joe Biden, a press release from the White House said. Jenkins was convicted of producing counterfeit access devices and violating his supervised release in Texas, as well as possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute in Louisiana, the release said.

Jenkins was originally sentenced to 151 months of jail time and eight years of supervised release for the possession of cocaine base in November 2011. In January 2015, 24 months of jail time were added for violating his supervised release and 24 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release were added in April 2014 for the production of counterfeit access devices.

The jail time and supervised release were set to run consecutively, the release said, and Jenkins was also issued a $5,000 fine and $2,516 of restitution.

Jenkins' commuted sentence will now expire on April 26, 2023, according to the release. He will still need to serve the eight- and three-year sentences of supervised release and pay any remainder of the fine and restitution, if any, the release said.

Biden gave clemency to 78 individuals on April 26, the release said, including three pardons and 75 commuted sentences. One of the pardons was for a Houston woman, Betty Jo Bogans, who was convicted of possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute in 1998. Other than Jenkins, 18 other Texans received commuted sentences.

M Kidd
2d ago

with his history am sure this was nothing but eye candy for team Democrats. am thinking this citizen will repeat and return to serve

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
699
Post
200K+
Views
