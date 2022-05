The WWE has seen superstars like Roman Reigns sitting pretty at the top of its championship title scene for quite some time, and as awesome as it is to see a wrestler go on extended runs like that, one can’t help but wonder when the next talented brawler will get their chance to be the face of the wrestling organization for a spell. More specifically, when will marquee names like Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura get shots at WWE title runs, so that they can show the world how the brand’s most sacred championship belts can be elevated by having some new blood.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO