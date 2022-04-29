Medical Center Information

Our main purpose was to evaluate health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in Î²-thalassemia major patients who underwent transplantation from September 2012 to November 2019. The PedsQL 4.0 scale proxy version was administered to 221 transplant patients aged 5"“18 years. Their HRQOL results in the proxy-report were compared with those in the proxy-report of 429 matched healthy peers and 198 matched nontransplant patients. Compared with their healthy peers, the transplant patients exhibited worse HRQOL in the physical health domain (P"‰<"‰0.001), school domain (P"‰<"‰0.001) and overall scores (P"‰="‰0.006). Patients within 4 years after transplantation exhibited physical functioning (P"‰<"‰0.001), school functioning (P"‰<"‰0.001) and overall HRQOL damage (P"‰="‰0.001); the scores across all domains for patients more than 4 years after transplantation were not significantly different from those for the healthy controls. The transplant patients rated their HRQOL for all domains better than the nontransplant patients (P"‰<"‰0.001). The HRQOL of patients after human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched related and HLA-matched unrelated donor transplantation were not significantly different. Chronic graft-versus-host disease and two or more comorbidities were independently negatively associated with overall HRQOL outcomes (P"‰="‰0.032 and P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). In conclusion, patients more than 4 years after transplantation achieve an HRQOL equal to that of their healthy peers.

