Medical Center Information

Block Island Times
 2 days ago

L. Anderson.......................................................................... April 29 - May 1. Dr. T. Warcup ........................................................................... May 2 - May 8. SPECIALISTS:. Monday, May 2 ........................................................................................None. Tuesday, May 3 ................................................................ C. Hauser, T....

www.blockislandtimes.com

MedicalXpress

Guidelines updated for Barrett esophagus diagnosis and management

In a new American College of Gastroenterology guideline, published in the April issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, screening methods have been broadened and guidance has been updated on intervals and techniques of surveillance for patients with Barrett esophagus (BE). Nicholas J. Shaheen, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of...
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
verywellhealth.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Life Expectancy: Outlook and More

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
LiveScience

Diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by high blood sugar, or glucose. This glucose, which is derived from the food we eat, is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. Once glucose enters the blood, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which shepherds the glucose from the blood into cells, feeding them their essential fuel.
heart.org

New USPSTF guidance: Continue to take low-dose aspirin if you have a history of heart attack, AFib, stroke or vascular stenting

DALLAS, Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Earlier today, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) released its final recommendations on low-dose aspirin therapy for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease in adults: people who have a history of heart attack, atrial fibrillation (AFib), stroke or vascular stenting should continue to take low-dose aspirin, as directed by their doctor. For people who have no history of cardiovascular disease or stroke, low-dose aspirin is not recommended for prevention of heart attack or stroke, particularly for adults with higher risk for bleeding. In consultation with their physician, select middle-aged adults may benefit from low-dose aspirin therapy if they are at high risk for heart attack or stroke due to risk factors such as smoking, hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol or significant family history. The USPTSF is an independent, volunteer panel of medical experts focused on improving the health of people nationwide by making evidence-based recommendations on effective ways to prevent disease and prolong life.
MedicalXpress

Thyroid hormone replacement undertreatment linked to worse hospital outcomes

Undertreatment with thyroid hormone replacement can put patients with hypothyroidism at risk for worse hospital outcomes, including longer length of stay and higher rates of readmission, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, is a condition...
MedicalXpress

Pediatric transplant patients may not be keeping their adult doctor appointments

Young adults who received organ transplants as children may not be regularly attending their doctor appointments after leaving their pediatric providers. Missing these appointments is associated with longer and more frequent hospitalizations and poorer medication adherence, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Georgia found a significant...
MedicalXpress

Osteoporosis in men overlooked by doctors and patients

Osteoporosis in men is often overlooked by health care professionals, a study in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology from the University of Sheffield has found. Researchers say raising awareness of the condition in men is desperately needed to help improve outcomes for patients. Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones...
MedicalXpress

Surgery no better for wrist fracture in older adults

For persons aged 60 years or older with displaced distal radius fracture, surgical treatment seems not to be better than nonsurgical treatment for patient-reported wrist function, according to a study published online April 27 in JAMA Surgery. Andrew Lawson, M.P.H., from the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research in Sydney,...
Nature.com

Health-related quality of life in pediatric patients with Î²-thalassemia major after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Our main purpose was to evaluate health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in Î²-thalassemia major patients who underwent transplantation from September 2012 to November 2019. The PedsQL 4.0 scale proxy version was administered to 221 transplant patients aged 5"“18 years. Their HRQOL results in the proxy-report were compared with those in the proxy-report of 429 matched healthy peers and 198 matched nontransplant patients. Compared with their healthy peers, the transplant patients exhibited worse HRQOL in the physical health domain (P"‰<"‰0.001), school domain (P"‰<"‰0.001) and overall scores (P"‰="‰0.006). Patients within 4 years after transplantation exhibited physical functioning (P"‰<"‰0.001), school functioning (P"‰<"‰0.001) and overall HRQOL damage (P"‰="‰0.001); the scores across all domains for patients more than 4 years after transplantation were not significantly different from those for the healthy controls. The transplant patients rated their HRQOL for all domains better than the nontransplant patients (P"‰<"‰0.001). The HRQOL of patients after human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched related and HLA-matched unrelated donor transplantation were not significantly different. Chronic graft-versus-host disease and two or more comorbidities were independently negatively associated with overall HRQOL outcomes (P"‰="‰0.032 and P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). In conclusion, patients more than 4 years after transplantation achieve an HRQOL equal to that of their healthy peers.
MedicalXpress

Understanding the link between COVID-19 and diabetes

Amid the many problems posed by the pandemic, one positive outcome is that COVID-19 is providing valuable insights that could help researchers unlock the secrets of another intractable disease: diabetes. At RUSH, researchers are using data gathered during the pandemic to understand the connection between the two diseases and why...
BUCKSCO.Today

Chalfont Wildlife Center Reacts to Cases of Bird Flu, Shuts Down Some Services Out of Caution

Elliot, the great-horned owl. His role as educational ambassador requires special protection against bird flu to keep him healthy. The Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont is currently on something of a lockdown in terms of accepting injured or surrendered birds. The action was taken in response to rising numbers of area bird flu cases. John McDevitt let this story fly for KYW Newsradio.
Community Policy