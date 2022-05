If anyone knows the value of supporting their community, it's Frontier Pro Wrestling. They jumped into action when they heard that Resource Officer Fred Felix of Stroudsburg High School had been diagnosed with inoperable Urachal cancer. Immediately, the posters went out that their May show would benefit Resource Officer Felix to help cover medical treatment and expenses. "...The fact is, we're a start-up, but I won't allow that to stop us from giving back to the community," said CEO Mike Cajilema.

