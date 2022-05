If you're ever harboring any doubts that the world is going fully digital, just head to your favorite restaurant. Chances are they're using QR codes to provide access to their menu. Menus are just one way that businesses can use QR codes to connect customers with your products or marketing materials. There are myriad opportunities with QR codes, you just need a way to generate them. That's where PERSA QR Code Generator comes in.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO