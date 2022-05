By Anna Maria Basquez SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Angling and rafting enthusiast Bob Hamel took a drive by the Arkansas River this weekend. He says he saw a few rafting boats start up and the biggest concentration of fishermen out after the Caddis hatch, an influx lasting another two weeks. (credit: CBS) “I drove by and there are tons of fishermen, fisherwomen… the anglers are out big time,” Hamel said. “Because we have this hatch going, the fly fishermen are here in droves, in kind of a concentrated part of the season. Once we get going people are scattered all over the state…” The...

