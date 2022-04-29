ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Mormon murder drama ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is riveting

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxzzN_0fO3og9200

“Under the Banner of Heaven” could easily be a chaotic mess. The star-studded FX miniseries has a large cast, a story that deals with tough moral issues and a lot of disparate plotlines — but it deftly crafts all of its moving parts into a riveting and thoughtful true-crime drama.

Now streaming on Hulu (even though it hails from FX) and based on the nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer (“Into The Wild,”) “Under the Banner of Heaven” is set in 1984 Utah and follows Mormon family man Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) as he investigates the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty ( Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” ) and her baby daughter. The grisly crime shakes up the pious small-town community where most of the cops haven’t even seen a dead body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGafu_0fO3og9200
Daisy Edgar Jones as Brenda, a young Mormon mom who is murdered by her brothers-in-law, in “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
Michelle Faye / Copyright 2022,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBE7I_0fO3og9200
Wyatt Russell as Dan Lafferty, one of the murderers, in “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
Michelle Faye / Copyright 2022,

Spoiler alert: the culprits are Brenda’s brothers-in-law, Ron (Sam Worthington, “Avatar”) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell), who murdered her for “God told me to do it” reasons. The Laffertys, as the show explains, were big fish in this small pond, like a Utah version of the Kennedys.

Jeb and his partner, Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham, “Yellowstone”) – a Native American from Las Vegas who’s an outsider in this community – are a fictional invention for the show, and they’re one of several smart decisions that “Under the Banner of Heaven” makes.

By making Bill an outsider, the writers are able to explain some aspects of Mormons and their culture that are unfamiliar to viewers. And, since Jeb is a man of faith, they’re also able to view the Mormon church not from a place of gawking, but of sensitivity, as Jeb is forced to examine his own community.

This gives Garfield a chance to deliver lines like, “What if it’s not some outside evil … that found its way here? What if tonight is just the first edge of a bone that’s finally working its way out of our own desert’s floor?” That might feel ponderous in a less skilled actor’s mouth, but Garfield makes it land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tyj61_0fO3og9200
Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre in “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
Michelle Faye / Copyright 2022,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14niiy_0fO3og9200
Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty and Denise Gough as his wife Dianna in “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
Michelle Faye / Copyright 2022,

Another great choice the show makes is that we don’t see see the slain bodies of the young mother and her infant daughter which a lesser series would feature for shock value. “Under the Banner of Heaven” focuses on Jeb’s face as he reacts to the crime scene by dropping his professional cop façade and dissolving into tears — which conveys the horror far better than would a macabre image.

As Jeb and Bill interrogate Brenda’s widower, Allen (Billy Howle), Brenda’s story unfolds in flashbacks that reveal how, as the ambitious girl meets Allen’s family, her brothers-in-law progress from friendliness to hostility. (Russell in particular is excellent at delivering an affable façade with something that feels… off lurking beneath the surface; he’s all warm smiles paired with cold eyes and an underlying unsettling fervor that brings to mind Tom Cruise’s energy in the infamous couch-jumping incident ).

As Allen explains to the cops, even though Brenda was also Mormon, she didn’t come from the same fundamentalist branch that taught women to be as obedient and subservient to men as the Lafferty family expected, which angered Ron and Dan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ru8m_0fO3og9200
The Lafferty family prays together in a flashback, led by patriarch Watson Lafferty (Christopher Heyerdahl).
Michelle Faye / Copyright 2022,
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVirX_0fO3og9200
Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) questions another Lafferty brother, Robin (Seth Numrich).
Michelle Faye / Copyright 2022,

In addition to Jeb’s murder investigation, and the flashbacks to Brenda’s ill-fated history with the Lafferty family, the show also has a third narrative thread, following the history of the Mormon church with its founder, Joseph Smith (Andrew Burnap) and his wife, Emma (Tyner Rushing) in the 1820s. These scenes aren’t bad, but it feels like the show is trying too hard to point to the roots of Brenda’s tragic story and reveal how the rot goes all the way down. The show does a good enough job of making this clear on its own.

As a whole, “Under the Banner of Heaven” is a nuanced story and an unusually thoughtful true-crime drama anchored by stellar performances.

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Staircase’ Review: Antonio Campos Crafts A Compelling True-Crime Drama With Colin Firth, Toni Collette & More

On December 9, 2001, Michael Peterson called 911 in a state of absolute panic. He reported that he had just found his wife Kathleen at the bottom of their stairs in their North Carolina home, and the scene was ghastly. Kathleen Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities immediately became skeptical of Michael’s story that his wife must have fallen after mixing Valium and alcohol. As the investigation progressed, the secret life of Michael Peterson became exposed to public scrutiny as did an amazing coincidence regarding another woman’s death and some truly unusual case details. A French film crew would follow Peterson’s case from right after the indictment and for more than the next decade, producing an amazing, foundational true crime docuseries called “The Staircase” (which can be streamed on Netflix.)
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Billy Howle
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Joseph Smith
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Christopher Heyerdahl
Person
Denise Gough
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Robin
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mormons#Book Of Mormon#Drama#Fx#Hulu
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Bond With Daughter Sosie, 30, On LA Outing: Photo

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick enjoyed a rare public outing with their daughter Sosie, 30, on Monday, April 25. The famous family of three grabbed lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sosie, who has starred in shows like 13 Reasons Why, Mare of Easttown, and As We See It, wore a grey Fleetwood Mac T-shirt and blue shorts for the afternoon outing. She also had a green fanny pack wrapped around her waist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Has Hilarious Theory on Why CBS Highlighted This Kensi-Deeks Clip

It’s a heartwrenching and serious subject matter that NCIS: Los Angeles players Marty Deeks (Erick Christian Olsen) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) are discussing in a recent Insta clip from an upcoming episode. However, one of the scene’s actors has a theory as to why the CBS studios decided to share this specific scene, on Instagram. And, this theory has nothing to do with the subject matter at hand. Instead, NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen quips that it is likely he and Ruah’s “grown-up” choices…and their appearance that has led to the clip being posted to Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Hetty Actress Linda Hunt Returning to the Show?

There’s been a lot of focus on the “NCIS” franchise’s flagship show this season, as the cast saw major turnover, especially given Mark Harmon‘s departure. However, in the beloved spin-off, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” fans are worried about another staple character. We haven’t seen Hetty Lange since the season 13 premiere. However, finally, showrunners confirmed that the Special Operations Manager will return in season 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy