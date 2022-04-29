ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Chesapeake Forum Adds Another Chance to Get in the Kitchen with Sal

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to overwhelming demand, the Chesapeake Forum has added a second session for Sal Simoncini’s popular class, “Making Italian Bread”. If you missed it the first time, there is now be another chance to get in the kitchen with Sal on Wednesday, May 18th from 1-2:30 PM...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Clark Burger takes pride in offering the best burgers and poutine in Baltimore. Only all-natural, never-frozen, antibiotic-free Angus Beef is served at Clark Burger! Make sure to order one of their famous Poutine plates to go with your burger. Lunch and dinner are served daily, and you can wash it all down with a selection of local craft beers, thick shakes, or specialty sodas.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Get your lemon sticks! Flower Mart returns in person this year

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Marylanders can go out and enjoy a lemon stick in person at Flower Mart. The popular event returns in person this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and held virtually last year. Flower Mart runs...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Wittman, MD
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Easton, MD
Lifestyle
Baltimore magazine

Cafe Hon Closing for Good, Foreman Wolf to Take Over

Just one week ago, neighbors flocked to The Avenue’s Cafe Hon to toast its 30th birthday with discounted Bohs, buck-a-shuck oysters, and free cupcakes. It was a fitting menu to celebrate the haunt—known for its crabby comfort foods, adjacent Hon Bar, and classic Bawlmer decor—and everything it’s brought to Hampden throughout the years.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Siblings’ Woodwork Featured At Havre De Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The 40th Annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Festival will be held in Havre de Grace this weekend. The festival, the largest fundraiser for the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, will feature a blend of vintage and contemporary decoys, as well as wildlife artwork. Among the people whose work will be featured are Bob, Charles and Joey Jobes, three brothers who are well known in the decoy industry and each of whom runs his own decoy shop. “Working on the water, making decoys, all of us, that’s all we’ve done,” Charles Jobes told WJZ. “That’s all we really...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Italian#Nyc#The Chesapeake Forum
Eye On Annapolis

Top 5 Most Romantic Places in Annapolis for a Romantic Weekend

Annapolis is a romantic place for your and your love to visit and explore. With the popularity of online technologies, you can find your love on a wide array of digital dating platforms, and with the help of specialized platforms, you can check out the reviews of completely free dating sites and choose the platform that suits you best. Once you sign up to one of these sites you can browse through different profiles and start chatting about places to visit in Annapolis. To help you with that, here are five romantic Annapolis locations you must definitely check out.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—At long last, food truck season has returned!  The local food truck event lineups for the week of May 2, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 3 is as follows: Chesapeake Food Taco Bar Food Truck Bmore … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 2 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Today is the day. The Makers of Maryland opened the doors to their new location on THE AVENUE at White Marsh at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The shop is located in the space next to Bandito’s, and will be there from May through October with plans for outdoor markets during the holiday season. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 … Continue reading "Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh" The post Makers of Maryland shop opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eye On Annapolis

The Hospice Gala Returned in 2022 in a BIG Way!

After three years of planning, the much-awaited Hospice of the Chesapeake gala, An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky, was held on April 9th at the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland. The event brought in more than $550,000 that will support the organization’s hospice, supportive, and grief care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Just Listed! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun! Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Baltimore Sun

Catonsville to host two upcoming music events: ‘Mini Mardi Gras’ celebration, Sun Scape Live Festival

Music lovers will be dancing in Catonsville all day long on May 14 as the town hosts two concert events. A free “Mini Mardi Gras” celebration featuring live music by Rufus Roundtree & Da Bmore Brass Factory is scheduled for May 14 at Catonsville’s Lurman Woodland Theatre. The event is sponsored by Baltimore County and radio station WTMD-FM. The show is part of WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes ...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

BMI Farmer's Market is back with 30 vendors

(Baltimore Museum of Industry/Facebook) The Baltimore Museum of Industry's Farmer's Market will be open starting on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors for 2022 include gourmet food by Drunk Dogs, vegan candles by Casa Figlia and more. A full list of vendors is available here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

As $45 million Lexington Market enters home stretch, vendors have mix of excitement and agitation

It was never going to be easy. Rebuilding Lexington Market, one of the oldest public markets in the country and the largest in Baltimore, was sure to hit bumps in the road. The place itself could be a symbol of all that’s good and bad with city: the gritty charm and tradition alongside the rats, drugs and neglect. City officials scrapped more expensive plans to raze and rebuild the market, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Bye, Hon: Iconic Baltimore cafe closing after 30 years will become Foreman Wolf concept

There goes the 30-foot pink flamingo. Hampden’s Cafe Hon on the Avenue is serving up its last dinner Friday night before it shuts down to make way for a new concept, announced the restaurant group Foreman Wolf, which is taking over the prime spot. Cafe Hon owner Denise Whiting, who also founded and will continue the neighborhood festival HONfest in 1994, said that after 30 years of running the ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy