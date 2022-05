Rubylyn Goad, a senior at Newnan High School, won the level 10, Sr.E. gymnastics all-around title at the USA Region 8 meet held April 22-23 in Concord, North Carolina. USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for Gymnastics. The organization is responsible for selecting and training national teams for the Olympic Games and World Championships. Region 8 includes the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO