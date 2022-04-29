ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: James Corden Tears Up While Discussing His 'Late Late Show' Exit

It was an emotional night on The Late Late Show as James Corden opened up about his decision to leave the CBS late night program in summer 2023. Corden explained that he never viewed The Late Late Show has his "final destination," but rather as a step along his larger "journey"...

Big Thief Play “Certainty” On The Late Late Show As James Corden Announces His Departure

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. Yesterday, news broke that Corden had signed on for one more year of his late-night CBS variety show — the one that spawned Carpool Karaoke and has equalled or even surpassed the viral reach of its lead-in, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Corden shared that news personally by addressing his audience on last night’s show. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that: a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” Corden said. “And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”
