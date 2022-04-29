ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – Lane Shifts & Lane Closures for Route 24/Main Street in Millsboro / between US 113 and Maryland Camp Road in Millsboro for ADA upgrades & paving operations from May 2 until August 31

By DELDOT-Traffic
townsquaredelaware.com
 2 days ago

Millsboro — Motorists are advised to expect delays on Route 24/Main Street, between US 113 and...

townsquaredelaware.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Leaders urge MDTA to replace Bay Bridge with new 8-lane span

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. In 2019, when transportation planners were studying more than a dozen potential locations for a new Chesapeake Bay crossing, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. made headlines when he declared there was only one option he would embrace.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Teen Dead in Fatal Crash on South DuPont Highway

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound South DuPont Hwy (US 13), Harrington. On Wednesday at approximately 10:24 a.m., a 2017 Kentworth Truck Tractor pulling a 2014 Wilson Trailer was stopped in the left turn lane median crossover on US 13 northbound, preparing to turn left across southbound US 13 onto westbound Tower Hill Rd. At the same time, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound in the left lane of US 13, approaching the intersection with Tower Hill Rd. The truck driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded across the southbound lanes and into the path of the Jetta, resulting in the Jetta striking the right rear tandem wheels of the trailer.
HARRINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
County
Sussex County, DE
Local
Delaware Government
State
Maryland State
Millsboro, DE
Government
Sussex County, DE
Traffic
City
Millsboro, DE
State
Washington State
Sussex County, DE
Government
Daily Voice

Officers Jump Into Delaware River To Rescue Driver From Flipped Car

A woman whose car plunged into the Delaware River and was subsequently rescued by a nearby boaters and police who jumped in the water remains critical, authorities said. Gloucester City Police Detective Sgt. Carlos Depoder, Officer Sean Garland and Officer John Bryszewski, Jr. dove into the river to help extricate the woman, whose car was upside down, around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, local police said.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Conductor Killed At Baltimore Rail Yard Rode On Railcar Despite Rules Against Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday detailing the findings of its investigation into the February 2019 death of a Norfolk Southern railroad conductor killed at the Bayview Rail Yard. Federal investigators found that the conductor was riding on the side of a railcar while performing switching operations about 7 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, when he was pinned between the car he was on and a stationary car on a neighboring track. The report noted that before the accident, employees requested to move the train to its next location after unhooking all but four railcars. In response,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle fire shuts down southbound I-95 in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon vehicle fire on Interstate 95. The fire was reported at around 2:00 p.m. along southbound I-95 just prior to MD 152. All southbound lanes of I-95 have been shut down, with only the slow shoulder getting by.  The left lane is also closed on the northbound side. There has been … Continue reading "Vehicle fire shuts down southbound I-95 in Joppa" The post Vehicle fire shuts down southbound I-95 in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#Ada
NottinghamMD.com

Northbound I-95 shut down due to Joppa crash

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious Friday night crash on Interstate 95 in Joppa. The crash was reported at around 11 p.m. along northbound I-95 prior to the Mountain Road. All four northbound lanes have been shut down. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Northbound I-95 shut down due to Joppa crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TRAFFIC
WBOC

Ocean City expresses support for J-1 working housing

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Like the coming and going of the tides, come and go the throngs of visitors to Ocean City each summer. In fact, the town's population swells to as much as 300,000 at times, which strains the local workforce and requires workers from abroad. Since the COVID-19...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Quest Adventures to propose kayak rentals at Milton park

Milton Town Council is set to debate a proposal by Quest Adventures to allow for kayak rentals and a storage area at Milton Memorial Park. Quest Adventures will make a presentation at council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 2, at Milton library. Quest had operated a self-serve...
MILTON, DE
FOX 43

Motorcyclist dies in Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Hampden Township, Cumberland County on Thursday evening. According to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, a motorcyclist was killed on Trindle Road at the intersection with 39th Street. The victim's identity is not being released at this time...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Three escape morning house fire in Berlin

BERLIN, Md. – Three people escaped a house fire in Berlin Wednesday morning. At around 8:15 a.m., firefighters with the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department responded to 206 Railroad Avenue for a reported house fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with assistance from the Ocean Pines, Showell, Ocean City, and Newark Volunteer Fire Companies.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Early morning house fire in Kent Co. ruled accidental

DOVER, Del. – Fire marshals say an early morning house fire in Dover was accidental. Just after 5:30 a.m., Kent County 911 was notified by the homeowner of a fire in the 100 block of Claystone Drive, in the Fieldstone Development. Firefighters with the Cheswold Fire Company responded to the scene to find fire coming from the attached garage of a single-family home. Assistance was requested by neighboring fire companies, and the blaze was placed under control just after 6 a.m.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Power saw sparks cause fire in Middletown

Sparks from a metal cutting power saw are being pointed to as the cause of a fire in Middletown Friday afternoon. The Delaware State Fire Marshal said Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to the 300 block of Ellenwood Drive in Middletown just before 2 p.m. on April 29, 2022 to find flames coming out of the house.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

25928 KINGS LANE~ENCHANTED ACRES~MILLSBORO

25928 Kings Lane #52978, Millsboro, DE 19966 Large doublewide with 2 Decks and handicap ramp . Contains 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath. One of the bedrooms is set up for a handicap if needed. Extra large master bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has a new side by side stainless steel refrigerator, ceramic top stove, dishwasher , microwave and lots of cabinets. Home is well insulated and had a new heat pump installed 1 year ago. Water and trash is included in rent. Easy to show .
MILLSBORO, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Two-alarm house fire reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at just after 5:30 p.m. in the unit block of Ketch Cay Court in Bowley’s Quarter’s (21220). A second alarm has been sounded as three rowhomes are reportedly on fire. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should … Continue reading "Two-alarm house fire reported in Middle River" The post Two-alarm house fire reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy