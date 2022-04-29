TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – A Portion of Church Street Closed for Railroad Crossing Maintenance / between US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) and Main Street in Selbyville at 5am May 2 until 10pm May 10

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Police say a Virginia man has died following a crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle Wednesday afternoon. At around 1:50 p.m., police say a 2022 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2012 Viking Trailer was traveling westbound on Seashore Highway, approaching the intersection at Scotts Store Road. At the same time, a 2021 Nissan Altima was stopped at the stop sign on southbound Scotts Store Road at the same intersection. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan reportedly failed to remain stopped as the truck approached the intersection and pulled into its path while turning left onto Seashore Highway. The truck tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the Nissan but was not able to avoid colliding.

BRIDGEVILLE, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO