That plump, dewy look is in, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere. But how can you get your skin to glow and radiate when it's far from it? You might be dealing with breakouts, dullness, dryness, etc. Well, you can try a number of skincare products and change up your routine for that, but if you want to get the look ASAP, there are ways to fake it with your makeup. Yes, it's all about makeup magic and using the right products.

MAKEUP ・ 4 DAYS AGO