ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC makes confidential settlement with 80 students, many LGBTQ, who accused doctor of misconduct

By Matt Hamilton
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKv1F_0fO3khAb00
USC has reached a settlement with former patients of Dr. Dennis Kelly, who worked at the campus health center, above. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The University of Southern California has agreed to settle claims from 80 former patients, most identifying as LGBTQ, who accused a men's health physician of misconduct — although the terms of the settlement remain shrouded in secrecy.

In a joint statement released Thursday, USC and lawyers for the alleged victims of Dr. Dennis Kelly said that "all parties have mutually agreed that the details of the settlement will remain confidential." The statement continued: "The parties hope that this amicable resolution will bring closure to the plaintiffs."

The settlement brings to a close a series of lawsuits that were first filed in 2019 and grew to 80 former patients accusing Kelly of sexual battery , harassment and inappropriate remarks during appointments. Four of the plaintiffs identified as heterosexual, and 76 as LGBTQ; one plaintiff identified as male at the time of the appointment with Kelly but now identifies as a woman, said Mikayla Kellogg, one of the lead attorneys in the case.

Some former patients alleged that after learning they had sex with other men, Kelly asked a series of intrusive, prurient questions, such as how much pornography they consumed and whether they “hooked up” with sexual partners online. One former patient told The Times in 2019 that he felt unnerved when Kelly "just sat there staring" at him while he undressed and accused the doctor of graphic, "judgmental" lines of questioning during his appointments.

From depositions, interviews with witnesses, and a review of scores of documents, Kellogg said, USC had received complaints about Kelly "throughout the course of employment." The most serious complaint was relayed to the university's chief health officer in "a face-to-face meeting" by a senior USC administrator.

"Despite this complaint, USC continued to allow Dr. Kelly to see students for sensitive medical exams," Kellogg said.

Kelly, who retired from USC in 2018 and surrendered his medical license two years later, has denied allegations of inappropriate behavior and neither USC nor the physician admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement announced Thursday. In a 2019 interview, Kelly said that as an openly gay physician who dedicated his career to giving counsel to LGBTQ students, the lawsuits' claims were "terribly hurtful."

“I know I did it all professionally and without any other motive," Kelly said at the time.

The quiet resolution of claims against Kelly contrasts with widely publicized settlements with thousands of former patients of Dr. George Tyndall, which exceeded $1.1 billion. In the Tyndall cases, USC did not impose confidentiality provisions except on a small group of former patients. When the final Tyndall settlement was announced last year for $852 million, both President Carol Folt and the chairman of USC's trustees, Rick Caruso, issued public statements of apology. "The amount is significant, and we will face some difficult financial choices in the near term," Folt said at the time.

Asked Thursday how a confidential settlement served USC's commitment to transparency and accountability, a university spokesperson declined further comment.

John Manly, the lead attorney representing former patients of Tyndall, blasted the university for withholding the sum it was paying to end sexual misconduct litigation.

"This is not a chemical company — this is an entity funded by hundreds of millions of dollars in public money, financial aid, government grants, Medicare payments. The vast majority of USC's budget is paid by public money," Manly said. "What confidence does the public have when they systematically engage in these confidential settlements?"

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 4

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
The Independent

Clemency bid denied for Arizona prisoner set for execution

Arizona’s clemency board has unanimously declined to recommend to Gov. Doug Ducey that the death sentence of a prisoner be delayed or reduced to life in prison in what would be the state's first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency on Thursday marks one of the last steps before Clarence Dixon’s execution in the 1978 killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. The execution is scheduled for May 11. The board made the decision after hearing tearful comments from Bowdin’s sister, Leslie Bowdin James, who reflected on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
KCEN

Baylor University approves its first chartered LGBTQ+ club

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in November 2021. In a historic move, Baylor University approved its first-ever chartered LGBTQ+ club on campus this week. On Wednesday, the new club PRISM at Baylor, announced the official news on its Facebook page. This news comes about a year...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Arizona death-row prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

A prisoner scheduled to be executed in three weeks in what would be Arizona’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years will die by lethal injection and not in the gas chamber — a method that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than two decades.Clarence Dixon declined to pick a method of execution when officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber, leaving him to be put to death by lethal injection — the default method for condemned prisoners who don’t make a decision, Dixon's defense...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Racism#Lgbtq#The Times
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
291K+
Followers
60K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy