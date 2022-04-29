ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kiss & Rub Noses While Picking Kids Up From School: Photos

By Jason Brow
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The sexiest parents in the school pick-up lane, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, were spotted on Thursday (Apr. 28) waiting to pick up their kids from a Los Angeles School. While the two waited, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. In photos seen here, J.Lo pulled her fiancé close to nuzzle his nose before going with a passionate kiss. It was a quiet moment of passion between the engaged couple before they resumed their parental duties.

J.Lo sported a white outfit perfect for late spring in L.A. She paired a white long-sleeved top with a woolen vest and a white scarf. Ben kept it casual with a raglan sleeve shirt that matched his salt-and-pepper beard. The two looked like any other couple as they waited for their respective kids: Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo shares twins Max and Emme with her ex, Marc Anthony.

(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

What at the chances that Bennifer 2.0 adds to their full house of kids? Zero, according to an insider close to the couple. “They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While it’s not unheard of for couples at Jen and Ben’s ages to have kids, the insider says they’re happy with their kids. J.Lo and Ben are instead focused on trying to make their blended family a reality, according to the insider.

To help those blended dreams become a reality, J.Lo and Ben have been house hunting recently in L.A., but they haven’t found the perfect place yet. Jen wants a home with “enough room to entertain and host company,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Plus, both she and Ben want a place where their kids can live comfortably. With this second shot at love, Ben and Jen are going all-in and are looking for a “forever home.”

Bennifer stans were gifted with good news on Apr. 8, when Jennifer revealed that Ben asked her to marry him (again!). The couple, engaged from 2002 to 2004, reunited in early 2021. One year after rekindling their love, Ben popped the question with a rare 8.5-carat green diamond, estimated to be worth over $5 million.

The Greek
2d ago

Another insignificant Jennifer and Ben story. Everyone can continue with their day knowing this

