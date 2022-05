Members of the Board of Trustees for Geary Community Hospital received some of the hospital business numbers from staff this week, including an increase in cash collections that were up in March compared to February. Interim CEO Margaret Grismer, said BKD margin assessment short-term goals are being implemented. "Those implementation processes have proven successful for us in small changes and increased revenue." Cash is coming in quicker and approximately $2.7 million has been collected.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO