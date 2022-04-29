ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell Brands Sees Double-Digit Growth In Outdoor & Recreation Segment

By Thomas J. Ryan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewell Brands said its Outdoor & Recreation segment generated net sales of $388 million in the first quarter compared with $336 million in the prior-year period of 15.5 percent. The gain reflects core sales growth of 22.9 percent, partially offset by the impact of exits from low margin categories and unfavorable...

