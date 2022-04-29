ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must See! Old Timey Video of What Missoula Looked Like in the 1930s

By Angel
 4 days ago
This is such a cool video, but you have to watch it a few times to really catch every detail. I LOVE the history of Missoula, although much of it is...

MY 103.5

Soft Like Butter! The 10 Best Steakhouses in Montana

If you know me, you know that I am a sucker for a great steak dinner, and luckily in Montana, we have quite a few to choose from across the state. If you live in Montana and are a vegetarian, I am sorry. You are missing out on one of the most delectable dishes you can get in our fine state. I am talking of course about a steak dinner. Sure, you can make your steak dinner at home, but nothing can compare to venturing out to a certified steakhouse in Montana and getting a fantastic cut of steak.
94.9 KYSS FM

Celebrate a Delayed Mother’s Day in Missoula with Mom Prom

PSA for anyone reading this who hasn't gotten a card or bought a gift yet: Mother's Day is just over one week away!. Yes, Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 8th - which is a great time for moms to spend time with their families. Maybe they can all go for brunch or a family hike or take in a movie - whatever it is, that's usually what Mother's Day ends up consisting of.
94.9 KYSS FM

Arts Missoula Brings Back Awards Ceremony After 2 Years

We're now two years removed from the start of the pandemic, and it really seems like most of the events that were delayed and cancelled repeatedly are finally starting to see their due. The International Wildlife Film Festival was able to happen in person at the Roxy Theater in Missoula...
94.9 KYSS FM

Poor 1-Star Reviews of National Parks Inspire Hilarious Artwork

Growing up and living in between two of our nation's most popular national parks, we tend to take them for granted. Both Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park deliver breathtaking beauty. People from all over the world plan for months and even years to make the trip to these national parks that are simply in our backyard. Sometimes the people that visit the park have unrealistic expectations of what the parks have to offer.
94.9 KYSS FM

Looking for a Fun Summer Job? Work at Glacier National Park

Like every other business in Montana, even iconic Glacier National Park is looking for summer employees. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman who provided more details about available jobs at the park. “We have several job opportunities at Glacier National Park for this season,”...
94.9 KYSS FM

Good Places to Turkey Hunt in Montana? Don’t Ask a Local, They Ain’t Tellin’

An innocent question from a newbie prompts pretty hilarious responses from Montana locals. Giving up good locations for hunting isn't something people do around here. The "Secret Bozeman" Facebook page is a gold mine of helpful information about a wide variety of topics, big and small. But once in a while, a question will be asked that prompts the snark in real locals. (Generally pretty innocent, nothing too nasty.)
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Welcomes Back Forestry Day After a Two-Year Hiatus

I can't say that I know anything about timber sports events. Actually, as I'm looking at details of what's coming up this weekend, I think right now is the first time I've ever seen the term "timber sports event" so that pretty much proves my point. But I do know that I like slingin' blades at our friendly axe throwing facility in Missoula, Lookout Throwing Company. So if the rest of the timber sports are anything like axe throwing, count me in! And you can see for yourself as the timber sports competitions will make up one part of Forestry Day when it returns to Fort Missoula this weekend.
94.9 KYSS FM

Do Montanan’s Know Right And Wrong Before Eating This? Hopefully

There is this voice that rings in my head from when I was little, to when I had a child, and then had a dog. What is the voice saying? "Get that out of your mouth". From dirt to candy, to socks, to whatever our little fingers, and paws, could touch, we constantly are putting things in our mouths and it won't ever really change. So as we edge closer to summertime, hiking season, and outdoor fun, it's important to know what type of things ARE ok to put in our mouths.
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Ranchers Have Lost $5 Million to Feed Company Scam

The funny part about everyone having a phone in their pocket all the time is that nobody wants to talk on the thing. We use them for everything except having an actual conversation. It has to make you laugh just a little. And I'm just as guilty as the next person. Outside of the few close contacts I answer the phone for, I try not to pick up if it's a number I don't recognize. All I seem to get are calls about my always-expiring auto warranty and the numerous ways to lower a school loan. But I'll take the pre-recorded spam calls over the scammers any day of the week!
94.9 KYSS FM

Woman Breaks Into Missoula Home, Bites Owner’s Stomach

On May 1st, 2022, a female knowingly entered a Missoula residence in the 900 block of Mitchell Street and remained without permission. The complainant did not know the female and said she was wearing a cheetah print sweatshirt, was barefoot, and had light colored hair with pink and purple in it.
94.9 KYSS FM

Amusing Montana “Tweet” Follows News of Elon Musk Buying Twitter

I think we've all heard about the big Twitter news this week, right? If you haven't, consider me impressed that you were able to stay away from all the talk of it on radio, television, social media, your app alerts, and random conversations. If you're for it, against it, or somewhere in the middle, Elon Musk purchasing Twitter for $44 billion is a pretty big deal. But I would have to say that my favorite part about the news is all the wonderful memes, photos, and jokes that have made their way to the internet since the news became public.
94.9 KYSS FM

Asian Clams Curtailed, Popular Montana Lake Gets Its Water Back

Artificial reefs. Spawning spas. Catfish condos (pictured). A lake can get a lot of upgrades when it's empty. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that they are celebrating the successful results of draining Lake Elmo on the northeast side of Billings last fall to rid it of invasive Asian clams. They were discovered in the reservoir in 2019. Asian clams are a big threat to not only other aquatic life in the lake but also anything they touch downstream.
