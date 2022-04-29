Must See! Old Timey Video of What Missoula Looked Like in the 1930s

The funny part about everyone having a phone in their pocket all the time is that nobody wants to talk on the thing. We use them for everything except having an actual conversation. It has to make you laugh just a little. And I'm just as guilty as the next person. Outside of the few close contacts I answer the phone for, I try not to pick up if it's a number I don't recognize. All I seem to get are calls about my always-expiring auto warranty and the numerous ways to lower a school loan. But I'll take the pre-recorded spam calls over the scammers any day of the week!

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO