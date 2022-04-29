Chelsea golfer claims Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week honors

Michigan was able to sign Hunter Dickinson out of the 2020 class. The big man quickly became one of the top post players in the Big Ten, and in the country. In an unstable transfer portal and NBA Draft environment, Hunter decided to return to Michigan for his Junior year. In order for Michigan to feel good about their post play depth, they needed to go get some size. Michigan and Juwan Howard keyed in on 6’10” 240 pound recruit, Tarris Reed Jr. Reed was seen as an Ohio State favorite, and at one point, on the verge of committing to the Buckeyes. One visit to Ann Arbor changed everything, and Tarris fell in love with Michigan.

