Ann Arbor, MI

Chelsea golfer claims Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week honors

By Greg Wickliffe
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 2 days ago
ANN ARBOR – Brian Tillman accomplished one of the rarest feats in golf last week. The Chelsea golfer recorded a hole-in-one and shot a 38 in a match against Ann Arbor Skyline...

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
