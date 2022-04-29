ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man shot and killed in South Baltimore overnight

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot in South Baltimore overnight. According to police, just before 12:15 a.m....

CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 23, Charged With Attempted Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning. Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Identify Victims Of Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday identified two men killed in a double shooting in southern Baltimore. The victims of Wednesday’s shooting were identified as 21-year-old Devin Moll and 30-year-old Denzel Scipio, Baltimore Police said. Both men were found shot about 1:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue, police said. They died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

D.C. woman survives 8-story jump from attacker with ghost gun

A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police. In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said...
WASHINGTON, DC
Oxygen

Actor From 'Grease' Films Arrested For Burglary, Trespassing At Maryland Nursing Home

A character actor from the 1976 film “Grease” has been arrested after Maryland authorities say he forced his way into a local nursing home. Eddie Deezen, 65, was arrested on Friday for pushing his way into an Allegheny County residence facility and refusing to leave, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police e-mailed to Oxygen.com. As first reported by TMZ, the North Bel Air Drive property Deezen is accused of trying to break into is a privately-owned nursing home.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
LANHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It Is Senseless:’ Slain Fells Point Bouncer Mourned As Brazen Shootings Rise In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marco Nunez, a 30-year-old father, is one of Baltimore’s latest homicide victims. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where he was shot and killed early Monday morning in Fells Point. Police said the bouncer was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside Riptide Bar in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Nunez was trying to “prevent an altercation between two groups” when he was shot, police said. “The city should be safe,” said Frank Desimone, a longtime property owner in Fells Point. “It’s horrible. A person is alive one day...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Among 3 Hurt In Trio Of Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was among three people injured in a trio of Baltimore shootings stretching from Sunday night into Monday morning. The first shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore Police said. The victim was gone by the time officers arrived, but he showed up at the hospital minutes later. Less than an hour later, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Benzinger Road, where they found a 30-year-old man shot, police said. The victim was taken a hospital and is expected to survive. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital after a 17-year-old walked in with a gunshot wound to the body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police. Besides those shootings, a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting that unfolded about 1 a.m. on Thames Street in the city’s Fells Point neighborhood. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Early morning double homicide in South Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue. Police report one of the men is 30 years old, but they have not released the age of the second victim. Investigators got the call to the...
BALTIMORE, MD

