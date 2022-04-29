ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jordan Thompson signs new Stoke deal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BrUK_0fO3fwhX00

Stoke midfielder Jordan Thompson has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old signed for the Potters in January 2020 from Blackpool and has gone on to make 80 appearances since.

The Northern Ireland international told Stoke’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and to extend my stay. I’m just looking forward to the future now.

“This season I feel like we’ve played a lot of good football and I want to be part of a team that plays that way.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potters
newschain

The Tourist and Peaky Blinders help iPlayer achieve record-breaking ratings

Hit dramas The Tourist and Peaky Blinders have helped BBC iPlayer achieve a record-breaking start to the year, the broadcaster has announced. The streaming service said it had its strongest ever quarter from January to March 2022 as programmes were streamed 1.83 billion times, with streaming figures at more than 1.7 billion for the same period last year.
TV SERIES
newschain

PA Sport Trivia 30/04/22

Ian Healy (cricket) – Former Australia wicketkeeper, born 1964. Jamie Staff (cycling) – British three-time world champion who also won Olympic Team Pursuit gold in 2008, born 1973. John O’Shea (soccer) – Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United defender, born 1981. Ali Williams (rugby union)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Michael Carberry to lead cricket-focused Kick It Out project

Former England international Michael Carberry will lead a Kick It Out project to identify and address the challenges facing under-represented groups in cricket. Carberry, who has spoken in the past about the difficulties faced by those who speak out against racism in the sport, has been appointed as Kick It Out’s director of the new project.
SPORTS
newschain

Strike and engineering work to cause bank holiday rail chaos

Rail passengers embarking on a bank holiday getaway face disruption due to strike action and engineering projects. TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates across northern England and into Scotland, urged passengers not to travel on Saturday or Sunday due to a walkout by conductors who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Report calls for primary school exclusions to be banned by 2026

Exclusions from primary school should be banned by 2026, a new report has said. The report, from former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield, also argues schools should not be able to receive a “good” or “outstanding” grade from Ofsted without hitting new targets on including vulnerable pupils.
EDUCATION
newschain

Tenebrism leads field of 14 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas

Tenebrism is poised to take on 13 rivals when she puts her unbeaten record on the line in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Caravaggio won on her debut over five furlongs at Naas last March and was not seen again until landing the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile course in September.
SPORTS
newschain

Emergency services software deal under scrutiny by competition watchdog

A major supplier of software to emergency services must provide undertakings that ambulance trusts, police forces and fire and rescue services will not be ripped off following a recent merger, the competition watchdog has said. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is worried the takeover of Capita’s SSS...
SOFTWARE
newschain

Send Government back to school to learn leadership, says heads’ leader

The leader of a headteachers’ union will tell members that it is a “pity” the Government cannot be sent back to school to learn about leadership. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, will say at the union’s annual conference in Telford on Friday that “an absolute failure of political leadership” is making education harder for heads, teachers and pupils.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most of the UK

Covid-19 infections are continuing to fall across most of the UK, though the virus is still circulating at high levels, figures show. England, Scotland and Wales have all recorded a drop in infections while the trend in Northern Ireland is “uncertain”, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy