News 3 Now This Morning: April 29, 2022

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss the morning news? Watch News 3 Now This...

www.channel3000.com

Deadline

“It Was Like I Was Dead”: Sharon Osbourne Details Career Fall-Out In Controversial Departure From ‘The Talk’

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of her return to the UK to both live and work, Sharon Osbourne has given a detailed account of her abrupt departure from CBS’s The Talk last year. When Piers Morgan notoriously voiced his disbelief in what Meghan Markle had to say about her mental health to Oprah Winfrey and faced thousands of complaints to the UK regulator Ofcom (he later left his morning show broadcaster ITV), Osbourne tweeted her support for her longtime friend. This caused an on-air confrontation with her The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood, who asked Osbourne live on air if...
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Channel 3000

Must-watch videos of the week

A mid-air “plane swap” ended with a crash landing, divers captured a jaw-dropping view inside a shark’s mouth and late-night comedians couldn’t wait to joke about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Skydiving 2.0. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a mid-air stunt that ended with a...
realitytitbit.com

Fans confused as Sharon Osbourne leaves The Talk for UK chat show

Fans have been left confused after Sharon Osbourne, who left CBS show The Talk last year, joined another panel programme with the same name in the UK. Ozzy’s wife has been on a long list of global panels, from The X Factor‘s judging line-up to The Talk. However, many fans are confused about exactly what new show she is on considering it has the same name as the CBS show but has a UK-centric format.
