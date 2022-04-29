Tired of begging: Staunton parents content with budget but hope for more cooperation in future

STAUNTON – City council got an “extra scoop of ice cream” last night in council chambers after approving the 2023 budget that fully funds Staunton City Schools.

Staunton resident and parent Louella Hill took to the lectern as she thanked council for listening to the community. She shared that much like her children begging for an extra scoop of ice cream, parents, teachers and other school staff took time out of their lives to beg city council to fully fund Staunton City Schools.

Hill was among the crowd, as she created a petition for city council to fully fund schools, which got more than 1,400 signatures. But she said people shouldn’t have had to fight so hard for council to listen.

“It was hard for me this past month to see so many parents, so many teachers, so many school administrators to come out and have to beg,” Hill said. “They were not begging for extras – for treats – we were all begging for the basics – the minimum.”

She continued with the ice cream metaphor, asking city council what it would be like if the community could beg for “sprinkles” for the schools, like hybrid school buses instead of begging for the basics.

She ended by giving council its metaphorical extra scoop of ice cream for listening to the pleas of Staunton and making the city budget work for the schools.

What exactly is Staunton's 2023 adopted budget?

Totaling $142.1 million, Staunton’s 2023 budget puts the city at a nearly $310,000 negative contingency. This is the second consecutive year Staunton City has had a bigger budget than its wallet.

Last year's negative contingency was $297,000. According to the April 21 budget work session document on the city’s website, the negative contingency is a direct result of fully funding Staunton City Schools.

When it came time to vote for the budget, council member Carolyn Dull was the only member to vote against it. She cited that the city’s attempt to fully fund schools wasn’t enough to keep them at a competitive, high-performing level and she was dissatisfied with the “lack” of effort the city put into exploring curbside recycling again.

The 15% environmental fund increase was passed, which means that even the people who do not recycle are paying an increased amount toward city recycling. Dull was not happy about that.

Staunton’s contribution toward Middle River Regional Jail was first budgeted as an increase of $307,000 and was lowered to an increase of $273,000.

But two Staunton residents chimed in expressing concern over Staunton’s funding of the jail.

Kristin Siegel, Staunton parent who created the Fully Fund Staunton City Schools Facebook group, took time during the public comment portion to share her concerns about jail funding.

“The link between a poor education and incarceration has been shown over and over,” she said.

She’s right. According to a Fight Crime: Invest in Kids 2016 report, high school dropouts are three-and-a-half times more likely to be arrested compared to graduates. A 2014 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond found that approximately 80% of prisoners are high school dropouts or received the general educational development credential.

Siegel made one thing crystal clear for council: funding schools at the bare minimum is no longer acceptable.

The city and school system came to an agreement that would allow for the school budget to be determined around the holiday season based off previous audited statements. This, in theory, will allow for a more streamlined budget process for the schools months before city council finalizes its budget.

— Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the government watchdog reporter for The News Leader. Have a news tip on local government? Or a good feature? You can reach Katelyn at kwaltemyer@newsleader.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kate_Waltemyer.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Tired of begging: Staunton parents content with budget but hope for more cooperation in future