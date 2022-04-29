ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Tired of begging: Staunton parents content with budget but hope for more cooperation in future

By Katelyn Waltemyer, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lfdx_0fO3fbPW00

STAUNTON – City council got an “extra scoop of ice cream” last night in council chambers after approving the 2023 budget that fully funds Staunton City Schools.

Staunton resident and parent Louella Hill took to the lectern as she thanked council for listening to the community. She shared that much like her children begging for an extra scoop of ice cream, parents, teachers and other school staff took time out of their lives to beg city council to fully fund Staunton City Schools.

Hill was among the crowd, as she created a petition for city council to fully fund schools, which got more than 1,400 signatures. But she said people shouldn’t have had to fight so hard for council to listen.

“It was hard for me this past month to see so many parents, so many teachers, so many school administrators to come out and have to beg,” Hill said. “They were not begging for extras – for treats – we were all begging for the basics – the minimum.”

She continued with the ice cream metaphor, asking city council what it would be like if the community could beg for “sprinkles” for the schools, like hybrid school buses instead of begging for the basics.

She ended by giving council its metaphorical extra scoop of ice cream for listening to the pleas of Staunton and making the city budget work for the schools.

What exactly is Staunton's 2023 adopted budget?

Totaling $142.1 million, Staunton’s 2023 budget puts the city at a nearly $310,000 negative contingency. This is the second consecutive year Staunton City has had a bigger budget than its wallet.

Last year's negative contingency was $297,000. According to the April 21 budget work session document on the city’s website, the negative contingency is a direct result of fully funding Staunton City Schools.

When it came time to vote for the budget, council member Carolyn Dull was the only member to vote against it. She cited that the city’s attempt to fully fund schools wasn’t enough to keep them at a competitive, high-performing level and she was dissatisfied with the “lack” of effort the city put into exploring curbside recycling again.

The 15% environmental fund increase was passed, which means that even the people who do not recycle are paying an increased amount toward city recycling. Dull was not happy about that.

Staunton’s contribution toward Middle River Regional Jail was first budgeted as an increase of $307,000 and was lowered to an increase of $273,000.

But two Staunton residents chimed in expressing concern over Staunton’s funding of the jail.

Kristin Siegel, Staunton parent who created the Fully Fund Staunton City Schools Facebook group, took time during the public comment portion to share her concerns about jail funding.

“The link between a poor education and incarceration has been shown over and over,” she said.

She’s right. According to a Fight Crime: Invest in Kids 2016 report, high school dropouts are three-and-a-half times more likely to be arrested compared to graduates. A 2014 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond found that approximately 80% of prisoners are high school dropouts or received the general educational development credential.

Siegel made one thing crystal clear for council: funding schools at the bare minimum is no longer acceptable.

The city and school system came to an agreement that would allow for the school budget to be determined around the holiday season based off previous audited statements. This, in theory, will allow for a more streamlined budget process for the schools months before city council finalizes its budget.

— Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the government watchdog reporter for The News Leader. Have a news tip on local government? Or a good feature? You can reach Katelyn at kwaltemyer@newsleader.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kate_Waltemyer.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Tired of begging: Staunton parents content with budget but hope for more cooperation in future

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Staunton, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Staunton, VA
Government
NBC12

Virginia governor signs Literacy Act into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor signed The Virginia Literacy Act into law on Thursday at the Library of Virginia in downtown Richmond. “For too long, we have condemned generations of children to a diminished future because we failed to teach them to read, to read. This law changes that,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Veterans’ group raises concern about future of Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A veterans’ group is raising concerns about a proposal that could bring major changes to the Salem VA Medical Center. Members of the United Black Veterans Society of Virginia gathered just outside the Medical Center grounds Thursday morning. They described their group as a humanitarian,...
SALEM, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton urges Gov. Youngkin to issue second veto on courthouse bills

Staunton City Council adopted a resolution Thursday requesting Gov. Glenn Youngkin to legislation that would allow Augusta County to conduct a referendum asking voters to move the county courthouse from Downtown Staunton. The veto would require that special legislation be enacted next year in order to conduct the referendum in...
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begging#City Council#Budget Process#Crime#Staunton City Schools
Henrico Citizen

Virginia DMV introduces Mileage Choice Program

Virginians who own fuel-efficient vehicles may be able to save money on their highway use fee by enrolling in the Virginia DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program. The program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the state’s highway use fee. The fee is assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year —11,600 miles. Instead of paying the fee up-front at registration, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year. Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

State Senator Hanger explains his vote against gas tax holiday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Richmond, the Democrat-controlled Senate Appropriation and Finance Committee voted down Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s gas tax holiday proposal on a 12 to 3 vote. Republican State Senator Emmett Hanger, who represents Augusta County broke rank to vote with 11 democrats against...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Small business owners shut their doors to take a mental health break

ROANOKE, Va. – Customers are saying goodbye to a sweet treat after the owner of Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts announced last week he is closing the doors to focus on his mental health. “I’ve been struggling with mental health issues my entire life,” Fredrick Willis, the owner, said....
ROANOKE, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
572
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy