SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - The Marshwood High School baseball team had a few extra friends join them on the field prior to Thursday's Class A South game against Bonny Eagle. When Eric Wells was hired as Marshwood's head baseball coach prior to the 2020 season, he wanted to incorporate an annual "Youth Baseball Day" where kids who played youth baseball in the Marshwood school system could run the bases before a varsity game, then join members of the team on the field prior to the game and stick around and cheer on the Hawks.

SOUTH BERWICK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO