Mia Szap went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to lead Metuchen, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Old Bridge, 4-1. Brianna De La Fuente singled with two RBI and a run scored while Abby Kozo doubled once and scored once for Metuchen (13-1), which managed to take advantage of its opportunities, recording five hits in the win.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO