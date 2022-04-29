ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette Renew superintendent named 2022 Hoosier Resilience Hero

WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince taking over Lafayette Renew in 1999, Talley’s primary focus...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Lafayette city and school officials critical of charter school plan

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette officials are skeptical of a plan to open a charter school in the former New Community School building on Elmwood Avenue. "Our team wants to be on the ground in Lafayette and letting people know who we are, trying to be as transparent as possible and getting the word out about what we do," said Tommy Reddicks, CEO of Paramount Schools of Excellence.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy