Lafayette Renew superintendent named 2022 Hoosier Resilience Hero

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The "Make My Move" plan at Purdue encourages those outside West Lafayette to move to the city, but work remotely. However, a West Lafayette city councilman is opposed to it. News 18 spoke with councilman David Sanders about why he thinks this proposed project...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette officials are skeptical of a plan to open a charter school in the former New Community School building on Elmwood Avenue. "Our team wants to be on the ground in Lafayette and letting people know who we are, trying to be as transparent as possible and getting the word out about what we do," said Tommy Reddicks, CEO of Paramount Schools of Excellence.
Comments / 0