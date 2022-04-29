We don't know whether Topeka should sell its parking garages, but we appreciate the discussion

A potential plan to sell Topeka’s seven downtown parking garages has our interest piqued and we’re eager to know more.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Alexander Edwards reports the fate of the parking garages — which combined provide 2,651 covered parking spaces — is being explored by the city’s public infrastructure committee.

Edwards reports several entities, including two national management services, responded to the committee's RFP (request for proposal). Additionally, the estimated value of all seven garages is just under $20 million, according to data provided by the city. Valuations were determined by the Shawnee County appraiser's office.

The city told the Capital-Journal parking garage revenue in 2021 was $1,859,397 from monthly and hourly rentals.

The committee is made up of city council members Neil Dobler, Mike Lesser and Tony Emerson. They appear to support the possible sale, citing several factors. If the committee recommends the sale, the issue would be sent to the Topeka City Council's governing body for consideration.

Emerson asked whether the city should own the garages. "I don't know that is a core function of government," he said.

However, all seven garages occupy Councilwoman Karen Hiller’s district. She isn't supportive of selling the garages.

"My first reaction to the proposal to sell one or more garages is that it is likely not in the best interest of either the city or the citizens," Hiller said.

Keeping all of this in mind, we don't know if selling is the right move. We need more information. We need to learn a bit more about our options.

More discussion and more details are needed. We need to hear from stakeholders downtown, across town, maybe even in the Capitol building. What do downtown business owners think? What does the Greater Topeka Partnership have to say? Let’s bring everyone to the table and find out.

There are questions that need answers.

We need to know how much money the city stands to make from a sale. How much revenue we could potentially generate if we keep them. What potential upkeep costs might be.

For instance, could the city stipulate in the sale that the garages not be converted into other purposes? Can the city limit fee increases?

We don’t know enough to offer support or opposition.

We appreciate, however, that this idea has emerged. That’s smart fiscal policy. And we appreciate that the idea is being explored in such a fashion for all community members to offer their thoughts.

