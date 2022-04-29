ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Crypto moves herald era of the blockchain buyout

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tel9L_0fO3eadQ00

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity groups have sat on the sidelines of the crypto boom, which has seen the value of bitcoin and ether rally by 400% and 1,400% over the past two years. An EY survey found that only 3% of the largest buyout firms had invested in crypto-related assets.

That could be changing. Apollo Global Management (APO.N) recently poached JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) global head of blockchain and crypto, Christine Moy, while Thoma Bravo in November hired Christine Kang to lead its crypto investments. Swedish buyout shop EQT (EQTAB.ST) on Friday announced that Brooks Entwistle, a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker who works at blockchain company Ripple, would join its board.

The obvious place for buyout groups to start is through so-called growth equity investments – a similar business to venture capital but focused on more mature startups. The next question is when we’ll see the first big blockchain company buyout. Crypto volatility makes it tricky to buy companies that hold the actual currencies, like bitcoin. But there is a slew of blockchain-services companies selling things like custody software, essentially the “picks and shovels” in the digital-assets goldrush. Some of them might find a home in private equity. (By Liam Proud)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Glencore has a warming climate of distrust

U.S. GDP decline obscures solid economy

StanChart shareholders thaw towards Winters

UK insurance reforms are now even riskier

LG Energy Solution sputters at the starting line

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

World’s Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Launches New Crypto-Focused Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

Investment management behemoth BlackRock is launching a new crypto-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track cutting-edge blockchain firms. According to a recent company announcement, the $10 trillion asset management company is launching the iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC), a global fund that would allow investors to gain exposure to emerging technology centered around digital assets.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Global Finance#Ey#Apollo Global Management#Jpmorgan#Swedish#Eqt#Ripple#Goldrush#Twitter
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

College Dropout Natalie Arabian Built Her Net Worth in Crypto

Crypto influencer and investor Natalie Arabian dropped out of college to build her net worth in digital currency. Arabian passes her crypto knowledge on to thousands of followers on Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube. Article continues below advertisement. “My entire net worth is in alts, sorry im not here...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy