ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – Closure of a Portion of Sand Hill Road for Bridge Pipe Replacement / between Trinity Church Road & Whitney Swamp Road (bridge over Jones Mill Branch) from 10am May 4 until 11pm May 20

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Greenwood — A portion of Sand Hill Road between Trinity Church Road and Whitney Swamp Road (bridge over Jones Mill Branch) in Greenwood will be closed from 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, until 11:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, for pipe replacement.

Detour routes:

Motorists traveling north on Sand Hill Road will make a right on to Whitney Swamp Road, make a left on to Buck Fever Road, make a left on to Trinity Church Road and make a right return to Sand Hill Road.

Motorists traveling south on Sand Hill Road will make a left on to Trinity Church Road, make a right on to Buck Fever Road, make a right on to Whitney Swamp Road and make a left to return to Sand Hill Road. [More]

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Penn State announces summer construction projects for campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– With the Summer season approaching, the Penn State Office of Physical Plant (OPP) has announced various construction and renovation projects taking place across campus. The Summer projects include work on parking, paving and roadways, sidewalks, and some additional building renovations. Parking, paving and roadways projects Orange U (East), Silver G (Greenberg), […]
POLITICS
WMDT.com

Early morning house fire in Kent Co. ruled accidental

DOVER, Del. – Fire marshals say an early morning house fire in Dover was accidental. Just after 5:30 a.m., Kent County 911 was notified by the homeowner of a fire in the 100 block of Claystone Drive, in the Fieldstone Development. Firefighters with the Cheswold Fire Company responded to the scene to find fire coming from the attached garage of a single-family home. Assistance was requested by neighboring fire companies, and the blaze was placed under control just after 6 a.m.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Just Listed! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun! Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
984
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy