TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – Closure of a Portion of Sand Hill Road for Bridge Pipe Replacement / between Trinity Church Road & Whitney Swamp Road (bridge over Jones Mill Branch) from 10am May 4 until 11pm May 20

Greenwood — A portion of Sand Hill Road between Trinity Church Road and Whitney Swamp Road (bridge over Jones Mill Branch) in Greenwood will be closed from 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, until 11:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, for pipe replacement.

Detour routes:

Motorists traveling north on Sand Hill Road will make a right on to Whitney Swamp Road, make a left on to Buck Fever Road, make a left on to Trinity Church Road and make a right return to Sand Hill Road.

Motorists traveling south on Sand Hill Road will make a left on to Trinity Church Road, make a right on to Buck Fever Road, make a right on to Whitney Swamp Road and make a left to return to Sand Hill Road. [More]