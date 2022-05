FULTON – The highly anticipated Highbank Holdup weekend kicked off Friday night, April 29, at the Fulton Speedway with night one of the two-day show. After exciting, high speed, side-by-side racing through every division, Danny Varin, Casey Cunningham, and Tim White stood in victory lane with their names now in the record books as a feature winner at the speedway.

