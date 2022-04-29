ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Cute Backpacks to Bring Your Cat Everywhere

By Malia Griggs
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re a cat owner (or know one) and are unfamiliar with the concept of a cat backpack, here’s what’s up: The best cat backpacks give your feline friend a chance to experience the world from the safety of their own little mobile home. If you worry that your indoor-only cat...

InspireMore

Thrift Shopper Thinks She’s Found A Rare Fur Hat… Until It Starts Moving.

Thrift shoppers, take note! When you see something furry in a New York City thrift store, think twice before snatching it up!. TikToker @thethriftymama was browsing a shop in Manhattan when she saw orange fur perched on the top of a clothing rack. Thinking it was a vintage 1950s-era fur hat, she eagerly reached up to snag the rare item, but there was one small problem. It wasn’t a hat at all. In fact, it was a living, breathing, purring orange cat!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

