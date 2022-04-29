ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Is your success squad full of thieves?

pix11.com
 2 days ago

Allies in life help us reach our goals, but your success squad could be tainted with thieves trying to discourage you. Court rejection...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Video: Man Wanted In Attempted Burglary At Dalessandro’s Steaks, 3 Other Similar Burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on video attempting to break into a popular Philly steak shop. They say he is also wanted in three other similar burglaries in the area over the last two weeks. Surveillance video shows a man parking a dented blue or gray box van before attempting to break the lock to the front door of Dalessandro’s Steaks in Roxborough on April 16 around 3:30 a.m. After several minutes, the man left the area in the van and was seen traveling southbound on Henry Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black man believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing a gray GAP hooded sweatshirt with a  dark-colored jacket. The vehicle he was driving is believed to be a light-colored, possibly blue or gray, box van with dents on the passenger side. If you have any information regarding the incident or identification of the suspect, contact police at 215-686-3353/3354 or submit a tip at 215.686.TIPS (8477).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Brazen’ home intruder stands over sleeping victims in security footage

Newly released surveillance video shows a home intruder watching his victims sleep in San Bernardino, California, during a robbery attempt in February. Wyze home surveillance footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department shows the male suspect standing feet away from a couple as they slept early on the morning of February 22. The “brazen” […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
