Is your success squad full of thieves?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on video attempting to break into a popular Philly steak shop. They say he is also wanted in three other similar burglaries in the area over the last two weeks. Surveillance video shows a man parking a dented blue or gray box van before attempting to break the lock to the front door of Dalessandro’s Steaks in Roxborough on April 16 around 3:30 a.m. After several minutes, the man left the area in the van and was seen traveling southbound on Henry Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black man believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing a gray GAP hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored jacket. The vehicle he was driving is believed to be a light-colored, possibly blue or gray, box van with dents on the passenger side. If you have any information regarding the incident or identification of the suspect, contact police at 215-686-3353/3354 or submit a tip at 215.686.TIPS (8477).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO