Family Relationships

Biden ‘may have saved Trevor’s life’: Former Marine’s family speaks out

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Trevor Reed's family said President Joe Biden may have saved their son's life, doing everything he could to bring Reed home, in their first interview since seeing their son on U.S. soil. "Ultimately it was President Biden," Joey Reed, Trevor Reed's father, said in an interview...

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to speak at a memorial service in Minnesota on Sunday for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died last April at age 93. Biden will travel to Minneapolis for the event at the University of Minnesota. The president has described Mondale as a “dear friend and mentor” and “one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants.”
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
