Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m., Wednesday, in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot...

www.mychesco.com

MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Contractor Fraud in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a Theft of Services case in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that on February 22, 2022, a contractor took $2,000 without completing the work. This incident remains under investigation.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Reward Offered in September 2020 Homicide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit say that a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in an ongoing homicide investigation. Authorities state that on September 27, 2020, at approximately 9:00 pm a male victim was struck multiple times by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he's being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers' $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin's family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. "I want to say thanks for all the people calling," Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced in Connection With Straw Purchasing Firearms

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Hannah Lapham, age 23, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on April 22, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to one year of probation for conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. The term of probation includes three months of home confinement.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Federal Investigation Focuses On Police Chief In PA: Report

A police chief in Bucks County has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the performance of his duties, 6abc reports. Nelson Whitney "received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking his cooperation in a federal investigation," following a vote of no confidence by the Police Association of Falls Township (PAFT), Whitney's attorney told the outlet.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn't yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. "Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

