ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Files Trademark For Arianna Grace

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, Bianca Carelli is set to make her debut in WWE as Arianna Grace, and will have her first match on NXT Level Up tonight. Fightful reports that on April 25, WWE filed to...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
CRESTON, OH
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former WWE Star Confirms Return To The Ring

Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retiring from the ring. It is rare to see someone completely walk away from the business as there is always the chance that they could wrestle one more match somewhere down the road. It can be a lot of fun to see someone get back in the ring and now a star is making it clear that he is not done yet.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Bret Hart’s WWE Contract

It turns out the possibility of Bret Hart in AEW may not be dead after all. A week after it was reported AEW was under the impression that Hart couldn’t appear for them due to an agreement with WWE, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter seemingly confirmed that Bret Hart’s only agreement with WWE was a merchandise deal.
WWE
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did the WWF Start Roddy Piper as a Manager?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark Registration#Professional Wrestling#Combat
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
WWE
Yardbarker

Alexa Bliss 'just waiting on the call' to return to WWE TV

Alexa Bliss is ready to return to WWE television and is just waiting on the call to come back. Bliss, who hasn't appeared on WWE TV since February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, was recently approached for an interview by street journalist Adam Glyn outside of an airport. When asked when we can expect to see her back in the ring, Bliss said she's hoping to return to WWE TV soon.
WWE
411mania.com

NXT Wrestler Raelyn Divine Comments On Her WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from NXT 2.0, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland and more. One of those talents, Raelyn Divine, took to Twitter to comment on her exit. She wrote: “let me just say, i am STILL in LOVE with this. i am 6 feet...
WWE
411mania.com

More WWE Releases Rumored to be Happening

– As previously reported, WWE released 10 names from the NXT roster this week, including the likes of Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, and Malcolm Bivens. However, that might not be all of the names getting released. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, more WWE releases might be coming.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Report: Bret Hart Has Signed Merchandising Deal With WWE

Bret Hart has reportedly signed a deal with WWE. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Bret Hart has signed a merchandising deal with WWE. It is unclear if he could potentially appear on AEW television. AEW has started its Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on television with qualifying matches in the men's and women's tournaments taking place.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Held ‘Fashion Meetings’ For Female Talent in NXT

Ember Moon spoke in an interview released today about having to attend meetings about having to “dress sexy” in NXT, and a new report has details on the meetings. As noted earlier, Moon said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that “We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy. I remember looking at someone else (and laughing).”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Responds To Reports That Bret Hart Has Signed With WWE

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about FTR having Bret Hart work as their manager in the future. He also discussed how AEW has stopped making references to the Hitman now it has been reported he re-signed with WWE. “They got their dream come true,” he...
WWE
411mania.com

Top 7 Sports Media Personalities WWE Should Hire

Nick Khan did a great number of things before becoming President of WWE. One role he held was co-head of television at the Creative Artists Agency. While with CAA, Khan represented a number of people involved in sports media. Khan got folks like Mike Greenberg, Skip Bayless & countless others big contracts from networks. We’ve already seen his ties with people in that profession result in sports media personalities appearing on WWE television.
NFL
411mania.com

Booker T Reveals His Thoughts On The IInspiration Departing Pro Wrestling

During his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed The IInspiration leaving Impact Wrestling, revealing he isn’t surprised by the announcement (per Wrestling Inc.). Check out the interview highlights below:. On The IInspiration departing pro wrestling: “You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were...
WWE
411mania.com

DAZN Reportedly Paid WWE Almost $500,000 to Promote Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to face off in a boxing match at Madison Square Garden this weekend, and a new report says DAZN paid WWE nearly half a million dollars to promote it. Sportico reports (per Fightful) that WWE’s promotion of the fight on their social media platform, as well as Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s promotional appearance on today’s weigh-in, was brokered by Stephanie McMahon on WWE’s side and earned the company almost $500,000.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reveals New Logo For WWE Summerslam

WWE has made a big change to the logo for Summerslam. As you can see below via WrestlingNewsSource.com, the company changed up its logo to have a more Western-looking theme. This year’s Summerslam takes place in Nashville, Tennessee which is the home of the Country Music Hall of Fame and is largely considered the capital of country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Harland, Malcolm Bivens Comment on WWE Releases

Harland and Malcolm Bivens were among those released by WWE on Friday, and the two took to social media to comment on their exits. As noted, the two were among the ten names released from NXT today. Harland is back to his real name of Parker Boudreaux on Twitter and posted the following, noting that Parker Boudreaux “is back”:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Discusses Absence From WWE Programming

Alexa Bliss says she’s ready to return to WWE programming. She was recently asked about her status by a New York-based street journalist. “Hopefully soon,” Bliss recently told Adam’s Apple. “I’m just waiting for the call.”. Alexa Bliss hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since...
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE will organize many events in the stadiums

In recent years, WWE has gone to select an ever-wider target audience, with market studies and agreements with broader and more engaging television broadcasters around the world, with the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling which this past year has managed to break the turnover record, grossing millions and millions of dollars, more than those collected in several years by all the rival companies.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Major Change To WrestleMania Backlash Card, Top Match Off

Now it’s bigger. We are just over two weeks away from WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view but WWE has not exactly put much on the card. The show was lacking a main event, though the unification match between the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions did seem important. Now we know the show’s main event and it is a little bit different.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy