ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Baby Ensures April Is the Cruelest Month With New Song ‘Frozen’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8C1i_0fO3bzUY00

Click here to read the full article.

Lil Baby is closing out an already extremely productive and rewarding April with his third new song of the month, “Frozen.”

The song is centered around a melancholic piano loop that wafts around cymbal ticks and handclaps that feel practically delicate compared to the booming, bruised bass hits. The track finds Lil Baby pondering fame and success, wondering at one point, “Started from the bottom how the fuck I’m up here/If you really came from nothing then you know how that feel/Ain’t no extras only steppas that’s the way that I live/Put some extras on it, blessed her, yea that’s what I did.”

“Frozen” follows “Right On” and “In a Minute,” both of which Lil Baby released at the beginning of April (along with accompanying music videos). More recently, Lil Baby joined Ed Sheeran for a remix of his song “2step” ; the video for the track was notably shot in Ukraine before Russia’s invasion (all royalties and proceeds from the single are benefiting humanitarian efforts tied to the war).

Along with all the new music, Lil Baby kicked off April by winning his first Grammy Award, earning a Best Melodic Rap Performance trophy for his contributions to Kanye West’s “Hurricane.” He also just performed at Coachella and has a handful of standalone shows and some more festival appearances — including a set at Lollapalooza — scheduled throughout the summer. Additionally, in June, Lil Baby will be on hand to give a special performance following the premiere of a new doc about his life, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby , at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Neneh Cherry, Sia Collaborate for New Version of ‘Manchild’

Click here to read the full article. Neneh Cherry has tapped Sia for a vibey reworking of her 1989 song, “Manchild.” The track will appear on Cherry’s forthcoming album The Versions, a collaboration album of covers from her catalogue by an all-female line-up. The 10-track album, out June 10, will feature Robyn, Sia, Kelsey Lu, Jamila Woods, Tyson, and more. All of the artists on the LP have a personal connection to Cherry and her music. “Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene,” Sia explained in a statement. “I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

K-Pop Past Meets K-Pop Present as BTS’ Suga Stars in Psy’s ‘That That’ Video

Click here to read the full article. “Gangnam Style” paved the way for the rise of K-pop — and now Psy is tapping the top Korean star of today: BTS’ Suga. On Friday, Psy released his single “That That” from his aptly named new album, Psy 9th. The record, which was also released Friday, is Psy’s first full-length since 2017’s Psy 8th 4X2=8. The “That That” video features Suga, who also produced the K-pop hitmaker’s record. Rocking cowboy outfits, the two are seen dancing in a saloon and in a car to the catchy tune. Psy opened up about what it was...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Naomi Judd, of Hit Country Duo the Judds, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Judd, one half of the Grammy-winning duo the Judds, died at the age of 76 on Saturday. Her representative confirmed the news. No cause of death was given. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” her daughters, singer Wynonna and film star Ashley, wrote on Twitter. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Leonard Cohen
UPI News

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video

April 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with new music. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single album and music video for the solo song "C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap)" on Thursday. The "C.I.T.T." video shows Moonbyul learn how to...
WORLD
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cruelest Month#Tribeca Film Festival#Country Songs#Frozen#Coachella
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Cardi B’s son already has a diamond chain to match his name

Wave hello to Cardi B and Offset’s blinged-out baby boy. Rap’s premiere power couple shared the first Instagram photos of their 7-month-old son Thursday, finally revealing his name: Wave Set Cephus. And just like his superstar mom, Wave already seems to like dollars, diamonds, stunting and shining. In the sweet snaps, the tiny tot wears giant diamond studs and an enormous iced-out chain shaped like — what else? — a wave. Suspended on a shimmering Cuban link chain layered with several other diamond necklaces, the pricey piece also include Wave’s first name spelled out in baguette diamonds, as well as a blue enamel shark riding an orange...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

This 50-Year-Old Mom Went Viral on TikTok for Her Style—See Her 6 Essentials

As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy