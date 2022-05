Dozens of new cases of sudden hepatitis have been discovered in young children in the UK, as scientists continue to search for the cause of the recent wave of illnesses.A total of 145 cases of hepatitis – liver inflammation – have now been discovered in children under the age of 10, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). This marks a rise of 34 since Monday.So far, 10 children have received liver transplants.Of the confirmed cases, 108 are in England, while 17 are in Scotland, 11 are in Wales and nine are in Northern Ireland, the UKHSA said.The cases...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO